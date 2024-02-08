Why did Tiesto pull out of Super Bowl 2024? Dutch DJ bows out of 49ers vs Chiefs

The NFL had something a little unprecedented in this year's big game with DJ Tiesto. He was the first "in-house" DJ to do the event as the league continues to put an emphasis on nailing the halftime show and the other festivities for the biggest sporting event of the year.

NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Breaking: Per multiple sources -- DJ Tiesto, the Super Bowl's first 'in-house DJ' is pulling out of the event due to unforseen family circumstances."

Tiesto is no longer going to work the Super Bowl because of family circumstances that were not predictable. He didn't expect any issues, but they have come up at such a time that makes it impossible for him to hold up his end of the deal with the NFL.

Tiesto, a Dutch DJ who has made hits such as The Business, had previously expressed excitement at joining via CBS Sports:

"I'm excited to be a part of the Super Bowl LVIII!. And it's even more incredible that it's in my favorite place, Las Vegas. Thank you to the NFL for having me. I cannot wait to party with you all at the big game!"

Unfortunately, it's not going to happen now, but the blueprint is there potentially for the future. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs just won't benefit this year.

NFL was looking to change the game with DJ Tiesto

Tim Tubito, director of event presentation and content for the league, said, via CBS Sports, that the in-game DJ was brought in as a nod to the culture of the city (Las Vegas), and was going to make for an interesting and elevated experience for the fans.

Tiesto is having to pull out of the Super Bowl

He said:

"Each year, we look to elevate the in-stadium experience for our fans, and with our first Super Bowl in Las Vegas, it seems only fitting to embrace the legacy of iconic DJs in this city by having Tiësto bring his signature style to our biggest event.

"As one of the most influential DJ/producers who helped define the culture of Las Vegas and electronic music around the world, Tiësto is the perfect artist to help us create an unforgettable gameday experience for our fans, players and viewers everywhere."

Though it's not going to happen now, the DJ Tiesto partnership for the game would have been huge and was expected to be a fan favorite addition for this year's iteration.