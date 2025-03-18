"He was being generous" — Internet reacts to Anthony Fantano rating Playboi Carti’s ‘I Am Music’ a light 4

Playboi Carti's latest album Music, originally titled I Am Music was released on March 14, 2025, and has amassed mixed reviews from the audience so far. In addition to individuals rating the album, American music critic Anthony Fantano rated Carti's third studio album a light 4.

In the video justifying his rating, Anthony Fantano dubbed Carti's album "unfocused" and "sloppy" adding that the record isn't consistent. Fantano said that I Am Music seemed:

"Rushed, thrown together, messily pieced together...Yeah Carti really managed to give us an album on this one that makes a record as bloated and as all over the place as Whole Lotta Red sound like it actually, really truly had a point."

Internet users quickly took to X to express their opinions on Anthony Fantano's rating of a light 4 on Playboi Carti's album. Commenting on the same, an X user tweeted:

"he was being generous"

"Haha SOLID RATING 🤣 This the HONEST CONTENT WE NEED !" an X user commented

"Horrible take on his part to be honest, if we being real the album is at least a -4" another X user mentioned

"0.5 is the highest valid rating, 4 is wayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy too generous" an internet user stated

"Should be lower tbh" another internet user said

On the other hand, some netizens took digs at Anthony Fantano stating that he wasn't relevant and that his ratings shouldn't be considered:

"Anthony Fantano rating this album low shows how good it is" an X user tweeted

"Fantano’s opinion makes as much sense as putting spilled water back into the bottle it leaked from with a hole in it" a netizen commented

"I genuinely don’t know why he still reviews rap today. Isn’t he into other genres ? Why does review rap so often to give such low scores. Does he even like it ?" another netizen questioned

Playboi Carti releases a second version of his I Am Music album featuring 2 bonus tracks: Details explored

Playboi Carti first teased his third studio album I Am Music in 2021 and it took multiple years to delay wherein the rapper did drop a few singles. As per HotNewHipHop's report dated March 18, 2025, Carti has

The rapper released a second version of his album on his official website featuring two bonus tracks which were previewed before I Am Music's release. The first song is called 2024 featuring Earl on the Beat and Kanye West as producers. The track was recorded in December 2023, however, it was taken down from YouTube in 2024 owing to a copyright claim, the specific reason for which isn't known.

The second bonus track is BACKR00MS featuring Carti's collaboration with Travis Scott with Cardo Got Wings credited as the primary producer. Moreover, BACKR00MS was released in January 2024.

Additionally, Playboi Carti's latest album broke Spotify's record of being the most streamed album in a single day in 2025, on March 14, 2025. The streaming platform took to X on March 16, 2025, to announce the album's achievement by tweeting:

"Carti’s MUSIC is already making history"

Playboi Carti's I Am Music features the rapper's collaborations with artists like The Weeknd, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and Skepta.

