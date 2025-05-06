"He looked like the type" — Lord Jamar reacts to Terrence Howard claiming Diddy tried to sleep with him

Iron Man actor Terrence Howard made a claim concerning Diddy during his appearance on the PBD podcast on April 4. Howard alleged that the currently imprisoned rapper tried to sleep with him, a comment that DJ and rapper Lord Jamar has reacted to.

In a video posted on YouTube by The Art of Dialogue, on May 4, 2025, Lord Jamar put forth his two cents on Howard's claim, stating:

"I mean, it's not surprising you know what I mean? You know he looked like the type that Diddy would go after. But I think it's you know for someone like Terrence Howard who has really done the Hollywood thing and you know it's almost kind of brave for him to come out and say that because he could f*ck around and get blacklisted."

Additionally, Lord Jamar also questioned if anyone apart from Diddy hit on Terrence Howard in the same capacity as he claimed.

For the unversed, during his appearance on the PBD podcast, Terrence Howard claimed that Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, invited him for weeks under the pretext of teaching the rapper acting.

He recalled his visit to the place Sean Combs invited him to and said that the rapper just sat and kept looking at him. This was followed by Howard's assistant telling the actor:

"I think he's trying to f*ck you"

Putting forth his point, Howard Terrace added:

"I’ve lost businesses because I don’t bend over in that way. I don’t compromise. I don’t play gay roles. I don’t kiss a man. I don’t do that sh*t because the man card means everything.”

Jury selection commences in Diddy's s*x trafficking case: Details explored

Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, outside a hotel in Manhattan following a grand jury indictment, and since then, his s*x trafficking case has been in the spotlight.

Initially, the rapper was charged with one count of s*x trafficking, one count of racketeering conspiracy, one count of s*x trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and a single count of transportation for the purposes of prostitution.

Another indictment followed these charges, levying two additional counts, including one of transportation for purposes of prostitution and another one of s*x trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

As per CBS News' report dated May 5, 2025, ahead of the jury selection, Diddy's attorneys argued that the proposed questionnaire by the prosecution didn't "explore at all the prejudices and biases that are central to an effective inquiry to seating a fair jury".

They also argued that the questionnaire doesn't acknowledge the negative media attention the jury might've been exposed to.

Additionally, Sean Combs' attorneys requested that potential jurors be asked questions about their views about drugs, violence, s*x, and people with multiple partners.

However, this suggestion was criticized by the prosecution. The prosecution said that defense's questionnaire was lengthy and featured questions that the judge would better ask in person.

The prosecution also dubbed some of the defense's questions as "utterly irrelevant to the ability to serve on a jury."

On May 5, 2025, ABC News announced a new show called Burden of Proof: The Case Against Diddy, hosted by Eva Pilgrim. The show will air for 30 minutes every day and feature updates regarding Sean's case with an analysis of what happened in the courtroom.

