"He’s kind, generous, fun, and mellow" — Darius Rucker recalls the time Woody Harrelson saved him from drowning in Hawaii

American musician Darius Rucker recalled an incident when actor Woody Harrelson saved him from drowning. Rucker released his memoir Life's Too Short on May 28, 2024, wherein he mentioned multiple instances of his life, particularly the time he almost drowned in Hawaii.

According to US Weekly, Rucker wrote in his memoir that he doesn't remember how he met Harrelson but they "hit it off" immediately. Describing the True Detective actor as a person, Rucker stated:

"Truth is, everybody wants to be friends with Woody. He’s kind, generous, fun, and mellow.”

In the first chapter of the memoir spanning his two-week stay with Harrelson, Rucker revealed that if one wants to go for a swim at the latter's place in Hawaii, one must be very careful as it begins by climbing down a jagged cliff.

Darius Rucker talks about the drowning incident and his band, Hootie & the Blowfish

Detailing the drowning incident, Darius Rucker mentioned in his memoir that while going for a swim with Kirk and Harrelson, he felt a giant squid lashing itself into his body amidst a ferocious water current. Due to this, he gulped and gasped underwater. He could hear Harrelson calling out for him. Then, Rucker was eventually caught by the Now Your See Me actor in the water.

The two floated till Rucker felt himself drifting away and asked Harrelson to let him go as he could see visions of his late mother.

In his memoir, Rucker penned:

"I blow out a final burst of words. ‘This is it."

Harrelson and Kirk dragged Rucker out of the water and dragged him to the beach, the singer claimed he had no memory of the moments when he was saved.

In the details of his memoir covered by US Weekly on May 28, 2024, there was a mention of Rucker's band Hootie & the Blowfish going on a hiatus in 2008 indicating that they had broken up. However, Darius Rucker wrote that the band hadn't broken up "officially or unofficially":

“We don’t call it quits. We don’t say goodbye. We leave every door open.”

Moreover, according to Hootie & the Blowfish's official website, the band is set to return with their Summer Camp with Trucks Tour, featuring guests like Edwin McCain and Collective Soul. The tour will take place from May 30, 2024, through September 28, 2024.

In his memoir, Darius Rucker also talked about how David Letterman helped the band members gain traction as Letterman heard their song on the radio and invited them on his late-night show. Until then the band played at small venues and their appearance on Letterman's show launched the band to a wider audience.

Additionally, in an exclusive covered by US Weekly dated May 27, 2024, Darius Rucker talked about Hootie & the Blowfish's hit song Let Her Cry. He shared that the song was inspired by She Talks to Angels’ by The Black Crowes which he heard in a bar. He called it "the greatest song" he had heard at that point. Darius Rucker added that he spent the entire night trying to figure out the chords and write lyrics for his band's song.

Eventually, Let Her Cry went on to become one of the most famous tracks by Hootie & the Blowfish. Getting a Grammy for it was one of Rucker's top career moments.

In his memoir Life's Too Short, Darius Rucker also talked about trysts with substance abuse, experiencing racism, traumatic family dynamics, and his friendship with Tiger Woods among other highlights of his life and career.