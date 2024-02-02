What was Darius Rucker arrested for? Net worth and charges explained as musician is held in Tennessee

Musician Darius Rucker was arrested on February 1, 2024, on charges of misdemeanor drug possession. Page Six reported that three charges were imposed on him, among which two were for possession and exchange of a controlled substance and one for violation of the vehicle registration law.

The latest updates reveal that he has been released on bond, but his representatives have yet to comment on his arrest. The 57-year-old has released eight albums, and his net worth is estimated to be $12 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Expand Tweet

Darius Rucker has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career

Darius Rucker's arrest on Thursday was confirmed by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, but the circumstances leading to the legal problem have yet to be made official. However, People magazine states that the arrest was due to his vehicle tags, which were found to be expired.

While his attorney, Mark Puryear, has revealed to Fox News that he is "cooperating with the authorities," Rucker was released from the Williamson County Jail an hour after his arrest on a bond of $10,500. Darius has yet to share an official statement from his side regarding the arrest, and further details are currently awaited.

Darius Rucker has a few performances in his upcoming lineup that will end on March 12, 2024. The performances are being organized at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, and there is no confirmation that his arrest would lead to any kind of cancellation or change.

As mentioned earlier, Rucker's net worth is $12 million, which is a result of his career in the music industry. He has worked with an agency named MCG Sports and appeared in multiple commercials.

He collaborated with the Military Support Foundation in 2015 and gifted a house to a South Carolina-based veteran. He is additionally involved with various other organizations.

Darius' musical projects have always received a positive response. His first album, Back to Then, was commercially successful when it was released in 2002. He appeared in an episode of the crime drama series Big Sky and participated in The Voice in 2019.

Darius Rucker was supported by his children after making it to the Hollywood Walk of Fame

On December 4, 2023, Darius Rucker was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the category of Recording. People magazine reported that he was accompanied by his three children, and they posed together for pictures at the event. He Rucker described his children as his "heart" and "soul" and continued:

"It's just been an amazing thing to be your father. As great as all this stuff is, it's not as cool as being your dad, and I really mean that. I love you guys so much."

In another interview with Variety, Rucker said that he wanted to become a singer, and he never asked for any other achievements. He said that he recalled the time when he was working to establish himself in the music industry and added:

"You think about when the band started, in a dorm at University of South Carolina, and then all the hard work, playing for seven years before you got a record deal. You think about going to Nashville and being told it was never going to work."

Before his victory at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Rucker released his eighth album, titled Carolyn's Boy, in October. The album has 14 tracks, and it remained at the top of the charts for a long time.