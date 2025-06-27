"He's never been this viral at all ever" — Jim Jones says last time Nas was the topic of conversation when he was being compared to Jay-Z

We Fly High rapper Jim Jones recently made an appearance on the Bag Fuel podcast on June 25, 2025, wherein he took credit for fellow rapper Nas having one of the most viral moments of his career.
In a series of recent interviews, Jones has been arguing that his catalog has aged better than that of Nas, keeping the rapper's name in the headlines. Commenting on the same, Jones said during his Bag Fuel podcast interview:
"What I did for Nas probably has never been done in his life. He's never been this viral at all ever... Last time he was in some sh*t like this was when people was comparing him with Jay-Z."
For the unversed, Nas and Jay-Z engaged in a rap feud, which started in 1996, and resulted in the rappers taking digs at each other via their respective tracks. At the time, Nas, whose real name is Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, was compared to Jay-Z.
Jones' recent comment on the Bag Fuel podcast follows his statement on the Joe & Jada podcast episode dated June 20, 2025, wherein he dubbed himself a "superior Nas fan" at one point in time.
"But when you get into the game you realize your idols be rivals. My son can’t tell me one Nas record. I got a hell of a catalog. Me, Jim Jones, myself, gold records, platinum records, no Diplomats, nobody else, me, Jim Jones," added.
Jones then asked people to check his track record and compare it to other rappers on Billboard, among other entries. The rapper said that his Billboard entries should be compared to Nas' entries to prove his point.
Jim Jones doubles down on his claim of being more influential than Nas on Shannon Sharpe's podcast
Jim Jones joined Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson on an episode of Nightcap dated June 22, 2025, where he doubled down on his claim of being superior to Nas.
Addressing the comment he made on the Joe & Jada Podcast, Jones admitted to having made "a little boo-boo" by talking about sales while comparing himself to Nas. However, the rapper stood by his core statement, adding:
"Nas was nice when I was in high school. Nas was dope. We appreciated him. He had a little bit of a run. But Nas always came up second to [Jay-Z] and DMX and all these other people. He never had that type of influence on us, except for his first album."
Jones mentioned that he wanted to dress like Nas when he was a "real fan" of the rapper, but that his fan following came to an end after Nas' 1998 crime/thriller film Belly.
Jim Jones' constant criticism of Nas and holding himself above the Crown Heights native has not met with a response by the rapper. However, a 2005 video of Nas taking a dig at Jones has resurfaced on the internet.
As per an X video posted on June 23, 2025, by @konxious360, Nas addressed a laughing crowd, stating:
“Imagine putting pen to paper to write about him... I’m not anxious to hear the Jim Jones diss record. The ni**as that used to have a ni**a little nervous was like B.I.G, Pac, even Canibus, like Eminem... I respect his hustle that's about it."
In the resurfaced video, Nas is seen taking a jibe at Jones in the context of him not being worthy enough to engage in a rap battle with.
In other news, American TV personality and rapper Benzino took to his socials on June 26, 2025, to put forth his opinion on Jim Jones' comments on Nas.
Clarifying that he did not mean any disrespect to Jim, Benzino said that what Jones said made no sense and that he is not "even f*cking close" to what Nas has done for the culture.