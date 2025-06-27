"He's never been this viral at all ever" — Jim Jones says last time Nas was the topic of conversation when he was being compared to Jay-Z

We Fly High rapper Jim Jones recently made an appearance on the Bag Fuel podcast on June 25, 2025, wherein he took credit for fellow rapper Nas having one of the most viral moments of his career.

Ad

In a series of recent interviews, Jones has been arguing that his catalog has aged better than that of Nas, keeping the rapper's name in the headlines. Commenting on the same, Jones said during his Bag Fuel podcast interview:

"What I did for Nas probably has never been done in his life. He's never been this viral at all ever... Last time he was in some sh*t like this was when people was comparing him with Jay-Z."

Ad

Trending

For the unversed, Nas and Jay-Z engaged in a rap feud, which started in 1996, and resulted in the rappers taking digs at each other via their respective tracks. At the time, Nas, whose real name is Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, was compared to Jay-Z.

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jones' recent comment on the Bag Fuel podcast follows his statement on the Joe & Jada podcast episode dated June 20, 2025, wherein he dubbed himself a "superior Nas fan" at one point in time.

"But when you get into the game you realize your idols be rivals. My son can’t tell me one Nas record. I got a hell of a catalog. Me, Jim Jones, myself, gold records, platinum records, no Diplomats, nobody else, me, Jim Jones," added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jones then asked people to check his track record and compare it to other rappers on Billboard, among other entries. The rapper said that his Billboard entries should be compared to Nas' entries to prove his point.

Jim Jones doubles down on his claim of being more influential than Nas on Shannon Sharpe's podcast

Jim Jones joined Shannon Sharpe and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson on an episode of Nightcap dated June 22, 2025, where he doubled down on his claim of being superior to Nas.

Ad

Addressing the comment he made on the Joe & Jada Podcast, Jones admitted to having made "a little boo-boo" by talking about sales while comparing himself to Nas. However, the rapper stood by his core statement, adding:

"Nas was nice when I was in high school. Nas was dope. We appreciated him. He had a little bit of a run. But Nas always came up second to [Jay-Z] and DMX and all these other people. He never had that type of influence on us, except for his first album."

Ad

Jones mentioned that he wanted to dress like Nas when he was a "real fan" of the rapper, but that his fan following came to an end after Nas' 1998 crime/thriller film Belly.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jim Jones' constant criticism of Nas and holding himself above the Crown Heights native has not met with a response by the rapper. However, a 2005 video of Nas taking a dig at Jones has resurfaced on the internet.

As per an X video posted on June 23, 2025, by @konxious360, Nas addressed a laughing crowd, stating:

“Imagine putting pen to paper to write about him... I’m not anxious to hear the Jim Jones diss record. The ni**as that used to have a ni**a little nervous was like B.I.G, Pac, even Canibus, like Eminem... I respect his hustle that's about it."

Ad

In the resurfaced video, Nas is seen taking a jibe at Jones in the context of him not being worthy enough to engage in a rap battle with.

In other news, American TV personality and rapper Benzino took to his socials on June 26, 2025, to put forth his opinion on Jim Jones' comments on Nas.

Clarifying that he did not mean any disrespect to Jim, Benzino said that what Jones said made no sense and that he is not "even f*cking close" to what Nas has done for the culture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More