"He took a global moment and made it a hood moment" — DJ Akademiks blames Kendrick Lamar as he believes Super Bowl 2026 will not book hip-hop

Internet personality DJ Akademiks who is known to side with Drake recently put forth his perspective on the 2026 Super Bowl blaming Kendrick Lamar for being the reason hip-hop won't be booked for the event.

In a video of the livestream uploaded by X user @ArtOfDialogue_, Akademiks mentioned that Lamar performing his latest album GNX's tracks at the Super Bowl was a smart move to make them stream, but not a smart move if he wants to perform at the halftime show again.

Commenting on the same, DJ Akademiks said:

"I actually personally believe that hip-hop won't be at the Super Bowl next year. I think Kendrick f*cked it up for everybody...he took a global moment and made it a hood moment."

Akademiks commented on Lamar's Super Bowl performance as he was displaying the top 10 tracks on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for the week which featured Lamar's tracks in the top 2 as well as the 4th and 5th positions.

The internet personality added that Lamar pulled off a "Drake-obsessed" performance at the halftime show yet he could have done a better job by balancing it. DJ Akademiks proceeded to call Kendrick Lamar "selfish" claiming that his Super Bowl performance wasn't for hip-hop but for himself.

How did Kendrick Lamar diss Drake in his 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance? Details explored

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performances featured a compilation of the rapper's tracks with an appearance by SZA for a duet on All the Stars and Luther. However, the most talked about bit of the rapper's halftime performance was when he began teasing Not Like Us- his diss track on Drake which won him the Grammy for 'Record of the Year' and 'Song of the Year'.

Playing the diss tracks' beat multiple times and putting everyone in a "would he-won't he" situation, the rapper said:

“I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,”

Lamar's statement was reportedly a dig at Drake's defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Not Like Us. Drake sued UMG accusing the music company of spreading a malicious and false narrative by promoting Lamar's diss track. However, dismissing rumors of Drizzy targeting Lamar through the lawsuit, his attorney mentioned in a statement:

"UMG wants the public to believe that this is a fight between rappers, but this lawsuit is not brought against Kendrick Lamar,"

Another aspect of the Like That rapper's halftime show seemingly taking a dig at Drake was bringing out fellow Compton native Serena Williams who performed the crip walk to Lamar's rap.

Drake and Serena Williams were linked romantically between 2011 and 2015, however, none of them has confirmed their relationship. Lamar also warns Drake against contacting Serena Williams in Not Like Us with lyrics stating:

"From Alondra down to Central, ni**a better not speak on Serena"

Apart from clear instances of targeting Drake through his halftime performance, netizens speculate that Lamar symbolically called out his rival as well. The formation of performers in Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl performance reportedly resembled a PlayStation controller.

Hence, internet users speculate that Lamar indirectly called out Sony- the company that owns PlayStation and also has a partnership with Drake's record label OVO Sound.

