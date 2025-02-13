How did Adam Schlesinger die? Fountains of Wayne announce first reunion concert since the demise of their founding member

Fountains of Wayne has recently confirmed a lineup of shows around five years after the death of their founding member Adam Schlesinger. Notably, the musician and record producer passed away in April 2020 following a battle with COVID-19 complications.

The band will be performing on two different occasions this year, starting with Milwaukee's Summerfest on July 4. The group's second show is scheduled at the Oceans Calling Festival on September 26. The band even shared an Instagram post about the performances on Wednesday, February 12, and wrote:

"It's official!!! The day we all have been waiting for. Fountains Of Wayne is officially back!! With Max Collins from Eve 6 on bass. Can't even believe my eyes. It's a good feeling. It's so good."

The group would appear together after a long gap. A few weeks after Adam Schlesinger's sudden demise, the band reunited to pay tribute to the late artist at the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Sharon Van Etten even joined the group for the same, as per Billboard. Band member Chris Collingwood also shared a statement at the time and said:

"Brian, Jody and I are honored to be part of the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit, and grateful that Sharon was able to perform with us. Adam would have been proud that Fountains were helping to raise money for fellow New Jerseyans."

In another statement, Sharon praised Adam Schlesinger by describing him as an "incredible songwriter", adding that she was humbled to have been a part of the initiative taken by Fountains of Wayne. She further stated:

"As a New Jersey native, it means so much to me to participate in the NJPRF charitable event that gives back to this community."

Adam Schlesinger was battling with COVID-19 before his demise

Back in April 2020, the New York City native's attorney Josh Grier told Variety that he was taken to the hospital with COVID-19. However, he even confirmed that Adam was not in a coma and that he was sedated after being put on a ventilator.

Grier mentioned that Adam Schlesinger was at the hospital for more than a week and was getting the best care from the medical experts. Josh had further stated that the doctors were not willing to make any predictions at the moment about his health condition. Chris Collingwood had previously shared a statement on behalf of Adam’s family and it read in part:

"He is receiving excellent care, his condition is improving and we are cautiously optimistic. His family appreciates all of the love and support."

Following Adam Schlesinger's death, his girlfriend Alexis Morley paid tribute to him through Instagram, recalling their final moments together, and revealed that he was taking a "long walk outdoors" for almost a year. She said that he once woke up with a fever during the early morning hours and while he recovered shortly, he was hospitalized seven days later. She further stated:

"I wasn't allowed to walk in with him. I drove home alone through a snowstorm terrified (the first time I'd driven a car in years), but we spent the night texting, making cute jokes, confident he'd be ok. He kept telling me how much he loved me and thanked me for "saving [his] life". The next morning he was intubated. I never got to hear his voice again."

Morley shared that she received a call from the hospital at around 3 a.m., where she was informed that Adam Schlesinger wouldn't make it and she requested the authorities to let her visit him. She said that Adam was looking "sweet, peaceful, beautiful" and expressed gratitude for being able to spend an hour with him before his death.

Apart from his work with the Fountains of Wayne, Adam was active as a songwriter and had contributed to other groups such as Ivy. His music was a part of films like Scary Movie and Orange County, and he additionally composed music for some TV shows.

