How did Charli XCX and The 1975’s George Daniel meet? Relationship timeline explored as couple tie the knot in London

By Devangee
Published Jul 20, 2025 06:39 GMT
The BRIT Awards 2025 - Show - Source: Getty
Charli XCX and George Daniel at the BRIT Awards 2025 (Image via Getty)

Charli XCX and The 1975 drummer George Daniel officially tied the knot on July 19, 2025, in London. As reported by multiple outlets, the ceremony took place at Hackney Town Hall, with around 20 close family members and friends in attendance.

Charli XCX was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder white silk gown, complemented by a white veil, according to Billboard. Daniel wore a dark double-breasted suit with a light collared shirt. The couple first met in 2021, where they collaborated on Charli's track, Spinning.

According to Billboard, Daniel’s bandmates from The 1975 were reportedly in attendance, though frontman Matty Healy was not present. The couple has not issued a public announcement or statement as of this writing.

More about Charli XCX and George Daniel's relationship

Charli XCX and George Daniel first met while working together on the track Spinning, which was released in March 2021. Their professional relationship continued with Daniel working with Charli on her album Crash, released in March 2022. Daniel helped produce several tracks on the album, including In the City, a duet with Sam Smith, and Hot Girl, from the Bodies Bodies Bodies soundtrack.

The professional collaboration turned into a romantic one shortly after Crash was released. In May 2022, Charli confirmed their relationship by sharing photos from a vacation with Daniel on Instagram. Soon after, the couple was seen in public, holding hands in New York City.

Throughout 2022 and 2023, the couple shared a few special glimpses of their relationship via social media. Charli posted about their trip to Paris Fashion Week in October 2022 and praised Daniel’s skills in a tweet in January 2023, calling him “really hot AND… a great producer.”

In March 2023, they made their first public red carpet appearance together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. In May 2023, Charli spoke about how the relationship influenced her creative process. In an interview with the Sun, Charli said:

“Now that I’m in a relationship with another musician, he’s influenced me a lot with his process and how he and his band work."
Their engagement was announced in November 2023. Charli posted on Instagram:

“Charli xcx and george daniel f***ing for life!!!”

Daniel’s bandmate Matty Healy reportedly commented on the post as well- “I cry.”

Charli's career in 2024 and beyond

Following her engagement, Charli XCX released her sixth studio album Brat in 2024. The project, which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marked her highest charting release to date. The album and its distinctive lime-green visual details became a pop-culture moment, along with the "Brat" trend.

In addition to her music, Charli has begun pursuing film-related projects. She is currently working on a film titled The Moment with production company A24 and has signed on to star in a forthcoming film from Japanese horror director Takashi Miike.

Beginning with studio collaborations in early 2021 and leading to a public romance in mid-2022, Charli XCX and George Daniel’s journey has remained largely private, despite their high-profile careers.

About the author
Devangee

Devangee

Devangee Halder is a Food and Pop culture writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master's Degree in International Studies. A bibliophile and foodie, her academic background, with the intersection of history and cultural studies, has deepened her love for reading and writing.

With over a year of experience, including an internship at Indian Express, which she landed through correspondence with editor Raj Kumar Jha, she transitioned into her current role at this company. As a journalist covering gastronomic trends and other news from the F&B Industry, she veers away from prescriptivism, and instead prioritizes questioning of current narratives, and forwarding relevant news, ensuring they are devoid of sensationalism.

Devangee approaches food with an interdisciplinary lens, locating it vis-à-vis areas such as culture, history, memory, and economics, within which culinary traditions found fruition and subsequently flourished. When not working, she enjoys cooking and reading, alongside her newfound interest in weightlifting. Among her favorite personalities are Sarah Todd and Vikas Khanna, and she admires the late chef Jock Zonfrillo for his work on indigenous food habits and ingredients.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
bell-icon Manage notifications