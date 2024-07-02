How to get tickets to Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’ 2025 Wembley stadium show? Presale and all you need to know

Dua Lipa's 'Radical Optimism' 2025 Wembley stadium show is scheduled to be held on June 20, 2025. Presale for the show starts on July 10, 2024 at 10:00 am BST exclusively for O2 Priority app members. Public tickets will be available from July 12, 2024 at 10:00 am BST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Once Public tickets are released, interested patrons can visit the Ticketmaster page for the show, choose their seat, and enter their details as per the purchase process instructions. Tickets are usually sent to the email address provided at the time of purchase once payment is successfully processed.

The singer announced the new show on July 1, 2024 via a post on her official Instagram page, accompanied by a press statement which stated:

"There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year."

Further details on Dua Lipa 'Radical Optimism' 2025 Wembley stadium

Dua Lipa's upcoming 'Radical Optimism' show at the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium in London, UK will be part of her larger world tour to support her album of the same name as well as being her first show at the prestigious venue. The show will be preceeded by the previously announced Asia tour in late 2024.

The dates and venues for the 2024 'Radical Optimism' tour are also given below:

November 6, 2024 - Singapore, Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium

November 9, 2024 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena-Senayan

November 13, 2024 - Manilla, Philippines at Philippine Arena

November 16, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

November 17, 2024 - Tokyo, Japan at Saitama Super Arena

November 20, 2024 - Taipei, Taiwan at Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium

November 23, 2024 - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia at Axiata Arena

November 27, 2024 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena

December 4, 2024 - Seoul, South Korea at Gocheok Sky Dome

Dua Lipa released her newest album Radical Optimism on May 3, 2024. The album has been a commercial success so far, securing the top position on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as a gold certification.

Speaking about the album in an interview with Time Magazine for its Time 100 issue, published on April 15, 2024, Dua Lipa stated:

"The record as a whole is more mature. I'm definitely not the same person I was when I wrote my first album. I've evolved and learned so much… taking it as it comes, not seeing anything as bad or something as a setback. That involves a lot of growing and understanding myself, knowing my worth, whether it be in business, love, or friendship."

The singer continued:

"I'm just a different person, so of course this record is going to be different. I have different thoughts, wants, needs, and perspectives. I've done a 180 on myself… I feel the most confident at this point in my life."

Aside from her music career, Dua Lipa also recently made her acting debut as the character of Mermaid Barbie in the 2023 film Barbie. She followed it up with another role, as the antagonist LaGrange, in the 2024 spy comedy action film Argylle.

