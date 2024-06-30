How many grandchildren does Johnny Cash have? Grace June Cash stars in new music video Hello Out There

Johnny Cash's granddaughter, Grace June Cash recently, starred in the singer's music video for Hello Out There, released on June 28, 2024. The black and white music video of the song showcases the house where Johnny wrote multiple songs and his granddaughter visiting the cabin.

Grace June is one of Johnny's youngest grandchildren, aged six, and the Hello Out There video features her walking through the singer's old house, finding artifacts like his Bible and his late wife, June Carter's banjolin. The music video also showcases Grace passing by an 1890s piano which was once used by the late singer and June Carter, and some family fishing poles.

Fans can also spot Johnny's old Ampex tape recorder and Martin Parlor guitar in the music video. Toward the end of the video, Grace goes outside and cabin and encounters a woman resembling her late grandmother June.

Johnny Cash has a total of fifteen grandchildren and seven children. The rock and roll pioneer, contemporary to famous names like Elvis Presley, passed away on September 12, 2003, owing to complications from diabetes.

More details on Johnny Cash's grandchildren, explored

Johnny Cash was first married to Vivian Liberto, with whom he shares four daughters— Roseanne, Kathy, Cindy, and Tara. Vivian and Johnny separated in 1996, post which the singer married June Carter in 1968. June, his second wife, had two daughters from previous marriages, and the couple share a son— John Carter Cash.

Johnny's eldest daughter, Roseanne Cash, has five children— Chelsea JeanCrowell, Jakob William Leventhal, Caitlin Rivers Crowell, Carrie Kathleen Crowell, and Hannah Crowell. His second daughter, Kathy, gave birth to Johnny's eldest grandson, Thomas Gabriel who became a country singer and released his debut album in 2018. Kathy has another son called Dustin Title, and a daughter named Kacy.

Johnny's third daughter Cindy has only one daughter— Jesccia Dorraine. The singer's fourth daughter, Tara, has two children— Aran Thomas Schwoebel and Alexander Rowland Schwoebel. Additionally, the Ring of Fire singer's son, John Carter Crash, has five children— Anna Maybelle Cash, Joseph John Cash, Jack Ezra Cash, Grace June Cash, and Johnny's youngest grandchild James Kristoffer.

Johnny Cash's children have often spoken about their love for the late singer. The late singer's son, John, released a book called Johnny Cash: The Life in Lyrics, compiling 125 of the singer's compositions along with the stories behind them. The book also consists of Johnny's rare photographs and unseen writings.

In an interview with American Songwriter on June 29, 2024, John talked about the kind of musician his father was and stated:

“When he held the microphone or stood in front of one to sing and play guitar, his voice was masterful. And there is absolutely no lack of brilliance in his voice on these recordings."

Additionally, in a September 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Johnny's eldest daughter, Roseanne, talked about her late father's struggles battling addiction to barbiturates and amphetamines which started as a way for him to cope during the 1950s and '60s. However, she also mentioned that she adored her father and that "everything came back into focus" once the late singer became clean.

In other news, Johnny Cash's son, John, recently released an album called Songwriter on June 28, 2024, which is a never-heard-before collection of 11 songs recorded by the late singer in 1993.