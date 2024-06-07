How many children does Luke Combs have? Singer pens a heartfelt message about trying "hardest everyday" for his kids 

Fast Car singer Luke Combs took to Instagram to share an emotional note that he penned for his kids on June 5, 2024. In the handwritten note, Luke Combs started off by writing that he will always love his sons. He added that with his newly released song titled The Man He Sees in Me, he aims to show his children that he's not perfect.

"I try my hardest everyday to be the best version of myself for you both," Luke Combs wrote.

For the unversed, Luke Combs has two sons, namely Tex Lawrence Combs and Beau Lee Combs with his wife Nicole Hocking.

He captioned the post:

"To my boys...The Man He Sees in Me. Out now"

The singer's post garnered a positive response from fans wherein they commented that his sons were blessed to have him and that his new song made them emotional.

"I can't wait to see what you both turn out to be like" — Luke Combs mentions in the letter for his sons

In his heartfelt letter for his sons, Luke Combs mentioned that he will "make mistakes along the way" and that his sons will be sick of their old man sometimes. But he's sure the three of them will have some fun as well.

Luke continued writing in his note:

"I can't wait to see what you both turn out to be like and I hope someday down the road the road I get to watch you and your kids do the same. Love, Dad."

Luke Combs' message to his sons came right ahead of his new album, Fathers and Sons, which is slated to release on June 14, 2024. Sharing the news of the album via Instagram on June 6, Luke expressed his excitement as he wrote in the caption that he can't wait for his fans to hear the entire album. He added that he hopes the audience will love the project just as much as he does.

While Luke Combs and his wife Nicola rarely share their family photos on social media, they do give fans a peek every now and then wherein they usually post photos without revealing their sons' faces.

The couple made their first pregnancy announcement in January 2022, disclosing that "Lil dude Combs" would be arriving in Spring. Born on June 19, 2022, Tex Lawrence Combs is named after Luke's great uncle and his middle name is kept after Nicola's father.

Meanwhile, the couple revealed that they were expecting their second child in March 2023, informing fans that they were joining the "2 under 2 club". Their son, Beau Lee Combs, was born on August 15, 2023.

During his performance at the Grand Ole Opry in February 2022, the singer confessed to his fans that he was a little nervous about embracing fatherhood and that he had a "lot of stuff to do".

"I got a lot on my plate ... I'm uncovering things every day. I'm buying all kinds of clothes I didn't know existed," Luke stated.

He also joked about not knowing what to do and that he realized the baby didn't need him at all. Luke playfully said that he'll be there just to clean stuff and once the baby comes out it'll think why is Luke's mouth breathing over it?

On the work front, Luke Combs' new album titled Fathers & Sons comprises songs like Front Door Famous, All I Ever Do Is Leave, and Ride Around Heaven. Moreover, one of the album's singles, The Man He Sees In Me, released on June 6, 2024, and has received love from the audience across all streaming platforms.