How many times has Keke Wyatt been married? Details explored as singer reveals she no longer has a husband

Keke Wyatt recently took to Instagram to allegedly reveal that she and Zackariah Darring are no longer married. The singer took to Instagram Live to give fans an update on her personal life, as she was accompanied by her child.

For those uninitiated, Keke Wyatt is an R&B singer best known for her albums My Thoughts and Soul Sista. She has released multiple tracks, however, her life behind the limelight, which includes her 11 children, has also garnered immense attention online.

On Friday, June 21, Keke Wyatt took to her Instagram account to opine, “Can’t a girl just have a friend?” The 42-year-old went on to say that she was “out here just chilling.” When a follower asked her where her husband, Zackariah Darring was, Wyatt stated:

“Well, I don’t have a husband. Boom, how about that?”

Further details about her alleged separation from Zackariah Darring were not made public at the time of writing this article. The singer was then asked by followers to give advice about relationships. While responding to the same, Keke Wyatt, who has been married 3 times, said:

“Honey, I ain’t got no room to give nobody no kind of nothing.”

All about Keke Wyatt’s relationships

Keke Wyatt married her now-former road manager, Rahmat Morton, when she was just 18 years old. The two got divorced in 2009 after facing domestic abuse issues that had gotten to the point where Wyatt allegedly stabbed Morton in self-defense.

The couple has 3 children together, Keyver Wyatt Morton (March 27, 2000), Rahjah Ke' Morton (February 27, 2002), and daughter Ke'Tarah Victoria Morton (August 29, 2008). She was also pregnant with her fourth child at the end of her marriage. However, she suffered from still childbirth.

After divorcing Morton, she went on to marry Michael Jamar Ford in 2010. As Wyatt already had three children from her previous marriage, Ford also had a daughter from his previous marriage, Mickayla. The duo welcomed three children: Ke'Mar Von Ford, Wyatt Ford, and Ke-Yoshi Bella.

Michael Ford went on to divorce her in 2017. At that time, Keke Wyatt was dealing with one of her son’s cancer battles and was also pregnant with her son, Kendall Miguel.

Thereafter, Wyatt married her third husband, Zackariah Darring, in October 2018. It has been reported that he is a businessman who hails from Indianapolis, Indiana. The couple are parents to two children, Ze’Kyah Jean and Ke’Riah David.

Darring was reportedly Keke’s first boyfriend and they reconnected later on in life to tie the knot subsequently. However, there has been no official conformation of their separation.

In recent months, it has been speculated among fans that Wyatt is in an alleged relationship with Anthony Whitehead. It has been reported that the latter is not only her personal trainer but also an Atlanta-based car salesman.

He has appeared on her Instagram account multiple times. On Thursday, June 20, Wyatt took to the social networking site to upload a video of her with Whitehead, where he was spotted singing her song, My First Love.

Meanwhile, the musician has been promoting her upcoming album Certified, which is expected to release on July 26. The project will reportedly give followers a glimpse into her personal life which includes her relationships and faith. The album will reportedly open with the song My Ex and close with Deliver Me.

The album is produced by Blac Elvis who is best known for collaborating with industry legends like Usher and Beyonce.