What does Foolio's girlfriend do? All about Blanco Mani's profession as she announces rapper's death on Instagram

The music world is in mourning following the news of rapper Foolio's death. His girlfriend, Blanco Mani, announced his demise on her Instagram account on June 23, 2024. As per NBC News, Foolio, also known as Charles Jones, was shot dead in Tampa during a shooting incident.

Blanco Mani is a Florida-based entrepreneur and a hairstyle. The 22-year-old entrepreneur owns a beauty salon named Hair X Wigkiller. Amid the sorrow, fans and the media alike have shown an interest in Blanco Mani's life and profession, seeking to understand the woman who stood by the rapper's side.

Exploring life and career of Foolio's girlfriend, Blanco Mani

Blanco is a professional hairstylist who offers multiple hairstyles in her salon, Hair X Wigkiller, which has official Instagram and Facebook accounts. The social media accounts show that the entrepreneur is skilled in corn rows, box braids, knotless braids, faux locs, lemonade braids, and tribal braids.

Most recently, she shared her work on June 13, 2024, on Instagram, featuring a woman with blue hair styled in box braids by Blanco. According to Belmont Film House, she owns Shopten 23 boutique.

Blanco's personal life suggests that she is a mother to a son, which becomes evident from her X account. Her posts occasionally provide glimpses into her life as a parent, highlighting her son's important role in her life. She once tweeted:

"A clean house, hot shower, and laying with my son every night is so therapeutic for me 🥺♥️♥️," Blanco on X.

In another tweet, she stated:

"I’m so ignorant when it comes to my son Ngl. Makes sense that I’m the daddy side of the family 😭😭," on X.

However, more details about her son are not available online. Similarly, Blanco and Foolio's relationship timeline has not been disclosed publicly, leaving many aspects of their personal history unknown.

Blanco Mani announced Foolio's death

Blanco Mani took to Instagram to announce the death of rapper Foolio, sharing the heartbreaking news with their followers. As per Belmont Film House, Blanco's Instagram account is now private after an unanticipated surge in traffic.

She also took to X, expressing deep grief and anger.

"Y'all took my boyfriend from me. I hate y’all & I won’t be the only one crying 💔," she said.

According to Wesh 2, the rapper was reportedly ambushed on Sunday at 4:40 a.m. in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn, which is at the intersection of Fowler Avenue and McKinley Drive.

Tampa police reported that the rapper, before his death, celebrated his 26th birthday in Airbnb. As exceeding occupancy limits, he was kicked off the Airbnb. As a result, he had to move to Holiday Inn, as reported by The New York Post.

"Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed," the police said.

According to NBC News, the police were called by the hotel management, upon arriving, they saw two vehicles were shot in the shooting. Charles Jones, aged 26, was pronounced dead, while three other victims sustained minor injuries and are being treated in the local hospital.

As of the writing of this article, police have not yet made any arrests in the case.

