"It's a planned murder" — Internet reacts to Spinabenz reposting King Von's tweet in response to Foolio being shot dead

Florida rapper Charles Jones, known as Julio Foolio, was shot dead in a hotel parking lot in Tampa in the early hours of June 23, 2024. According to Forbes, the news was first reported by a local station, where Charles' killing was described as an ambush by his attorney.

Shortly after the news of Foolio's demise went viral, musical artists Spinabenz and WhoppaWitDaChoppa reposted an old tweet by King Von on their Instagram story. King Von's old tweet, reposted by Spinabenz, read:

"GameOver. We Won. Stoopid A**."

Expand Tweet

Trending

One of the rap pages on X posted Spinabenz's reaction to Charles' death, which received a strong reaction from fans of the late rapper. One X user suggested:

"Yup It's a planned murder."

Expand Tweet

Additionally, fans expressed their opinion on Spinabenz celebrating Foolio's death, describing it as "weird" and sharing memes suggesting that Spinabenz is happy that Charles died:

"This is weird ain’t gotta lie," an X user tweeted.

"Yall making it too ez to connect the dots," another X user tweeted.

"Game ain’t never over. Is Ace next?" one person commented, hinting at Charles' long-standing feud with rapper Yungeen Ace.

Some fans also suggested that Spinabenz might have something to do with the killing of Charles:

"Feds rubbing they hands…." an X user tweeted.

"I'm gonna take someone out then jump on social media and advertise it. So easy," another X user commented.

"MULTIPLE ATTEMPTS ON MY LIFE I KEEP SURVIVING" — Foolio mentioned in a post months before demise

As per Forbes, police responded to a shooting at a Holiday Inn in Tampa on June 23, 2024, and found Charles shot dead. Foolio was pronounced dead at the scene, while the three people were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The 26-year-old rapper had posted details of the party he was hosting on June 22, 2024, and shared a story about the partygoers being kicked out of the Airbnb, prompting them to shift to the hotel. According to his lawyer Lewis Fusco's statement, the rapper was allegedly ambushed in the hotel's parking lot.

Moreover, Charles posted a tweet appreciating birthday wishes from his fans on June 21, 2024, expressing his gratitude to god for allowing him "to see another year and to celebrate another birthday."

While there are no specific details on previous attempts to kill him, the rapper hinted at the same in an Instagram post from April 2024. Describing the time of his life as tragic, Charles mentioned:

"GOD BEEN TRYNNA SEND ME A MESSAGE MULTIPLE ATTEMPTS ON MY LIFE I KEEP SURVIVING.."

Charles' post months before his demise (Image via Instagram/@julio_foolio)

He also mentioned that he keeps losing his brothers to jails and graveyards, referring to the multiple shootings with victims in the feud between his crew KTA, and Young Ace's ATK. In 2021, Ace collaborated with Spinabenz on Who I Smoke, a track that mentioned the names of Foolio's dead associates.

While the names of those involved in the shooting haven't been released yet, the police have mentioned that it is an "active investigation."