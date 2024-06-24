Euphoria star Dominic Fike was reportedly involved in a fight with Nobu staff while leaving Malibu restaurant

In an Instagram post by Backgrid USA, it was recently reported that Euphoria star Dominic Fike got involved in an altercation with the staff of Nobu, which is a famous restaurant in Malibu on June 20. According to the post, the musician and actor was in an alleged fight with the manager, a security guard, and a valet attendant at the restaurant.

The series of images uploaded on the social media platform, by the news outlet, showed Fike in the brawl with one image showing cops in the area. In photos circulating on the internet, the artist could be seen lying on the ground, while his friends were trying to allegedly stop him. Fans have also reacted to the images of the altercation on Instagram.

Trending

This wasn't the first time that he got in trouble which further involved law enforcement. Dominic Fike has previously been involved in substance abuse issues and has gone to jail as well.

Dominic Fike got in trouble with restaurant staff on Thursday

Dominic Fike, who received recognition after releasing songs on SoundCloud, found himself in trouble on Thursday evening with a group of restaurant staff in Malibu.

Several images and videos capturing the incident have been going viral on the internet. Fike could be seen taken to an SUV, while one of his friends was shirtless and captured fighting with the staff.

The same night, cops were eventually called who also took statements from several witnesses, as reported by the news outlet. It is, however, not yet clear if the singer or anybody else will be facing charges in connection to the heated brawl.

In other news related to the singer, it had been reported that he was one of the many performers who were part of the Bonnaroo Music Festival. The 28-year-old Euphoria star has also released his extended play 14 Minutes, in May 2024. The EP contained about 8 new songs, which were previously not available on streaming platforms, and was played for an exclusive set of audience only.

At an April event in West Hollywood, in order to promote his album, Fike held a listening party and addressed his audience. He said:

"Thank everyone so much for coming here to a random warehouse watch a video that I have projected onto a truck with me running and that's pretty much what it is."

Expand Tweet

Dominic Fike additionally said:

"I just get tired of holding it back, I think that s*** is wack. I think all the s**t that people tell us, they teach us as musicians, like wait three to five years in between albums and make sure when you come out with that next one it's gotta be f**king nuts."

Dominic Fike previously assaulted a police officer in 2016

In 2016, Dominic Fike assaulted a cop after failing a drug test. This led to him being under house arrest, and due to breaking the terms of his probation, he further received a year’s jail sentence as well.

In September 2023, The Guardian reported statements made by the singer, in connection to being in jail. He said that the first few months in prison for him, were quite tough. He added:

"I was not doing too well. I wanted to release music and I was sad about it."

Dominic Fike also shared that jail was worse than being in prison for him, even though the former meant a lesser sentence. He explained:

"It’s more of a purgatory, it’s the holding [pen] between freedom and prison. It sucks, dude."

It was reported that shortly before he got arrested in 2016, he had finished recording his 2018 extended play Don't Forget About Me, Demos. While talking about his jail time, he revealed how much he missed making music then. The song 3 Nights, which was the first track of the EP, became quite viral back then, shortly after its release. Talking about the EP, Fike added:

"Idle hands are the devil’s work… the cool part about the label thing is that it helped me keep my shit together in jail."

The singer, who grew up in Naples, Florida, is of Filipino, Haitian and African-American descent. The Guardian reported that the singer's parents dealt with drug issues all along, and his dad was barely present in his life back then. 28-year-old Dominic Fike reportedly had a traumatic childhood, given his family background.

Fike released his debut studio album What Could Possibly Go Wrong, in 2020. The second album Sunburn was launched in 2023. Apart from being a singer, Fike is an actor as well.

He is seen in the American teen drama series Euphoria, playing the role of "Elliot." He was one of the actors on the set, who were cast for the show with no prior acting experience.