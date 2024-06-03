"Take your bad vibes somewhere else"— Restaurant calls out ‘Star Trek’ star Zachary Quinto, accuses him of being a “terrible customer”

American actor and film producer Zachary Quinto, known for playing the role of Spock in the Star Trek movie franchise, was recently called out by Canadian restaurant authorities for allegedly being a “terrible customer.”

On June 2, a Toronto-based Mediterranean-ish bistro called Manita took to Instagram stories to slam Zachary Quinto for reportedly yelling at the staff and making the host cry.

“Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita, but you are NOT one of them,” the post read.

So far, the Margin Call actor has not responded to the accusations.

Zachary Quinto was labeled as “entitled” by the restaurant

Manita is a restaurant located at 210 Ossington Avenue in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and identifies itself as a neighborhood café, grocery, and bar. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

On Sunday, Manita criticized the Star Trek star Zachary Quinto by calling him “an amazing Spock” but a “terrible customer” on social media.

“Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for,” the Instagram story read.

The post that had the actor tagged further continued by claiming that Zachary Quinto “made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable” and asked him to keep his “bad vibes” away from them, as they have other famous people joining them now and then.

Notably, the Heroes actor celebrated his 47th birthday on June 2, the day of this alleged incident. The actor shared a picture of himself of praying in front of a lit birthday cake, in what seemed to be inside a restaurant.

However, it remains unclear whether it was at Manita. Besides, he also posted a couple of Instagram stories inside the Ontario-based amusement park, Canada’s Wonderland, calling it an “incredible birthday adventure.”

In brief, looking at Zachary Quinto’s career

Zachary Quinto was born into a half-Italian and half-Irish family in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. He began acting at the age of 11 by primarily acting on stage for opera, including the Gilbert and Sullivan production The Pirates of Penzance.

He later made his TV debut in 2000 on the NBC series The Others, a year after graduating from Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama. He continued acting on television in various supporting roles, such as on the series 24 starring his future Star Trek co-stars Michael Cavanaugh, Alan Dale, and J.D. Cullum among others.

However, Quinto’s breakthrough role came when he joined the cast of NBC’s Heroes in 2006 and went on to play the role of the superpowered villain/ serial killer Sylar, where he appeared in over 60 episodes until 2010.

In 2007, Zachary Quinto found his ultimate fame by playing Spock in Star Trek, followed by its sequels, Star Trek: Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond. Later, he also gave his voice to video games, audiobooks, and commercials for the franchise.

Currently, Quinto is gearing up for the release of his upcoming project Brilliant Minds. The NBC medical drama which has been on the floors since October 2023 is set to be unveiled in the fall of this year. He will be playing the role of a neurologist, Dr. Oliver Wolf and is also the show's co-producer.

Reportedly, the character is loosely based on the real-life late neurosurgeon and writer Oliver Wolf Sacks.