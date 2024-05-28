"Bro forgot he's on Drake's home soil"— Internet reacts as DJ is allegedly kicked out of Toronto club for playing Kendrick's 'Not Like Us'

It appears as if Kendrick Lamar’s music is not welcome in Toronto following his feud with Drake. Recently, it was revealed on X that a DJ was forced to leave a Toronto music club after playing K. Dot’s track Not Like Us.

Unsurprisingly, this allegedly did not sit well with the Canadians, as Drizzy is a Toronto-born rapper. Many have since taken to the internet to extend support to Champagne Papi.

On May 27, X user @OGxTP took to the social networking site to state:

“Brah we was at a club in Toronto last night, the DJ played “not like us” they kicked bruh out of the club and told him he not getting paid lmao”

At the time of writing this article, the tweet had amassed over two million views.

A video of the incident has also been released online. Footage showed an unidentified person being confronted by a group of people. Others could also be heard saying in the background, “Get him out” and “F**k this guy.”

Although the X user did not mention which DJ was forced to leave the unmentioned club, social media users have assumed that the incident took place at Toronto’s Silent H restaurant. However, it is worth noting that this has not been confirmed by official sources.

Many were surprised by the incident; however, they opined that it made sense that the DJ was asked to leave the Toronto club, considering he was playing music that was directed towards Champagne Papi. A few reactions read:

“I respect it, & I would expect the same if someone went to Compton playing family matters,” said an X user.

“Man the amount of people that don’t mess with Drake in his home town is pretty high,” another netizen stated.

“D R A K E is how they spell Toronto & Canada out there,” one netizen said.

Several others continued to opine that asking the DJ to leave the venue was the right thing to do.

“Toronto has had it with the disrespect,” said a platform user.

“Respect,” another X user stated online.

“What Drake say “my city love me like a college running back,” another platform user said.

Many netizens were impressed with the DJ being dissed at the club. Other reactions read:

“Well obviously. Playing that song in a Toronto club is probably not good for business,” one person opined.

“Serves him right,” said another person.

At the time of writing this article, neither parties involved had issued a statement on the same.

Contradicting claims regarding the DJ-Drake incident surface online

As word of the club incident circulated online, claims of the DJ never being kicked out have found themselves on the internet. A self-proclaimed Toronto-rapper took to X to upload a screenshot of a text message where an unidentified person claimed that the DJ was not removed from the venue.

“No he didn’t get kicked out some guys tried to pressure him to not play Kendrick but the guys who tried it got kicked out lol," the screenshot read.

Another netizen alleged that the DJ who played at Silent H was Andi Dasi, who was playing EDM music the entire time and not Kendrick Lamar.

Andi Dasi had not addressed the same online at the time of writing this article.

For those uninitiated, American rapper Kendrick Lamar and Canadian rapper Drake got into a weeks-long feud riddled with diss tracks towards each other after the latter claimed that he, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar were the “big three” in the rap music scene. Drizzy made the claims in his song First Person Shooter, which featured J. Cole. Kendrick was dissatisfied with the same, leading to him firing at Drake with his track Like That, which featured Metro Boomin and Future.

Now, the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud has seemingly come to an end following the release of the former’s Not Like Us, which went on to debut on the first spot of Billboard’s Hot 100. His Drizzy-diss track Euphoria also took the third spot on the list at one point.