How old is George Strait's wife? All about his wife and kids as country legend delivers heartfelt speech at CMAs 2024

Country music singer George Strait was recently honored with the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award at the CMA Awards 2024. The event was held on November 20 and George gave a speech, expressing gratitude to all those who have loved him over the years, including his 70-year-old wife Norma.

George's son Bubba also attended the event with his wife Tamara alongside their children Jillian and Harvey. George addressed them by saying that he was happy with their presence. He further stated:

"I want to thank the CMAs for adding my name to the incredible artists on the small list of recipients carrying the name of the icon Willie Nelson. I want to thank all these great artists who performed some of my songs that I've recorded over the years. It's amazing to hear y'all do them. I'm so glad I got 'em before you."

Notably, popular faces from the music industry also performed a few of George Strait's singles on stage, including Jamey Johnson and Miranda Lambert. Apart from addressing his family, George even thanked his late managers, Erv Woosley and Tom Foote.

The 72-year-old has won around 72 CMA awards in his career and has been nominated 83 times, as per People magazine. Furthermore, he was named the Impact Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year a few times in the past.

George Strait is a father of two children born from his marriage to Norma Strait: Personal life and other details explained

George Strait has praised his wife for being a part of life for almost 53 years. People magazine reported that the pair exchanged vows at a church in Pearsall, Texas, in 1971 and met for the first time in high school. While detailed information on Norma's current profession remains unknown, George has frequently shared social media posts featuring his wife.

During their 50th wedding anniversary in 2021, George spoke about Norma while performing at a concert in Las Vegas, recalling that he was 19 when he met his wife. He further stated:

"She was 17, really hot. So we fell in love. We went to Mexico and eloped…50 years ago today."

George and Norma's daughter Jennifer Lyn was born a year after they got married. However, the 13-year-old lost her life in a car accident in 1986. Following her death, George and Norma launched the Jennifer Strait Memorial Foundation the same year. George even addressed his daughter on the charity website by saying:

"Her very special love of all though was her brother Bubba. To watch them together, and the way she watched over him made us know he was always safe with her, no matter what. He loved her back in the same way, and always will, just as we always will."

Five years before Jennifer's death, George and Norma had a son named George Strait Jr. He later came to be known as Bubba and participated in various events for a long time, including the Team Roping Classic, as stated by People magazine.

Bubba later started following his father's footsteps and got involved in the world of music. Apart from performing alongside George Strait, has even contributed his vocals to a single titled Heartland. He additionally co-wrote the lyrics for the tracks of his father's albums such as Love Is Everything and Honky Tonk Time Machine.

Bubba tied the knot with Tamara in 2010 and they are the parents of two children, George "Harvey" Strait III and Jilliann Louise Strait.

