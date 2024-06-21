How old is Mason Ramsey? All about the Walmart Yodeling kid as Lana Del Rey brings out viral sensation at her concert

On June 20, YouTube sensation and up-and-coming country musician Mason Ramsey was brought in as a guest performer at singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey’s concert in Fenway Park, Boston. Midway through the show, he joined her on stage for the duet of his May 2024 hit song, Blue Over You.

Following their performance, Mason Ramsey took to Instagram to share his gratitude and excitement. He posted the video of their performance and wrote in the caption, tagging Lana Del Rey:

“I can’t believe this just happened! Absolutely loved sharing the stage with you.”

Reportedly, 17-year-old Mason Ramsey met Lana Del Rey for the first time at the annual Hangout Music Festival last month in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Since then, the duo has been commenting on each other’s social media and even sharing a selfie together.

Mason Ramsey has collaborated with Lil Nas X

Mason Ramsey was born in November 2006 in Golconda, Illinois. He rose to fame in March 2018 when his video yodeling the iconic Hank Williams rendition of the song Lovesick Blues (recorded over seven decades ago) inside a Walmart store in Harrisburg, Illinois, went viral. YouTuber Sonnell Official recorded and uploaded the live 2-minute clip, which received over 60 million views.

He soon became an internet sensation and appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The following month, Chicago-based music producer and DJ Whethan brought him out during his gig at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California, where he also met Justin Bieber.

Later, Mason Ramsey signed a record deal with Atlantic Records and Nashville music label Big Loud. Soon, he released his debut EP/single, Famous, followed by his version of Lovesick Blues in June 2018.

Since then, “The Walmart Yodeling Boy” (as he is often dubbed) has released several singles and EPs, including Twang, Falls Into Place, The Way I See It, Jambalaya (On the Bayou), I Saw The Light, White Christmas, Run Run Rudolph, and the latest Something You Can Hold, among others.

He was also featured on Lil Nas X’s 2019 hit single Old Town Road’s remix alongside Billy Ray Cyrus and Young Thug and joined him for a duet at the 62nd Grammy Awards. YMCA also recognized him for his contribution to country music that same year on its 15 under 15 list.

That same year, he gave the voice to the character of Oliver in the animated film The Angry Birds Movie 2. In 2020, he appeared as himself in a Burger King commercial titled Cows Menu, where he aimed to raise awareness about methane emissions.

Currently, he is popular on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, where he has over 1.5 million followers. He is also a passionate basketball player and reportedly works part-time at Subway.

Lana Del Rey also invited Quavo and Stephen Sanchez during her recent concert

On Thursday, Lana Del Rey was scheduled to take the stage in Boston’s Fenway Park around 8:30 pm local time. However, the rain and thunderstorms delayed it by two hours, and she finally appeared for her show around 10:30 pm.

In between, she shared a poll on her Instagram Story asking her fans whether they wanted “a one-hour show tonight” if the weather got better “as opposed to a two-hour show on Saturday.”

Fortunately, the concertgoers encouraged her to continue that same night as the weather also cleared up. During her abbreviated 15-song set, she gave a glimpse of her new album Lasso and also sang her hit songs, including Without You and Cherry.

Later, she was joined by her guest performer Mason Ramsey for Blue Over You, alongside Atlanta rapper Quavo and TikTok sensation Stephen Sanchez. While the former and Lana debuted their upcoming collab Tough, the latter sang his 2023 popular track Until I Found You in a duet with her.