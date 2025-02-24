How did Roberta Flack die? Health issues explored as Grammy-winning icon dies at 88

Roberta Flack, 88, unexpectedly passed away on February 24, 2025. The news was first confirmed by her representatives in a statement to NBC News, saying that Roberta was a “proud educator” and that she was surrounded by her family members.

Speaking to The New York Times, the singer’s manager Suzanne Koga said she suffered a cardiac arrest and died when she was on her way to the hospital. In addition, Flack contracted amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, around three years ago, which affected her singing, as per People magazine.

Roberta Flack’s career dates back to when she was a child and received a piano from her father Laron. She took training to become an expert in playing the instrument and obtained a music scholarship after joining Howard University.

The Hollywood Reporter stated that she was employed as an English teacher in North Carolina before entering the musical world. She even began performing at nightclubs and joined Atlantic Records after being found by the late musician Les McCann during the ‘60s.

While Roberta Flack’s debut projects failed to become successful, she slowly became famous for her singles such as Feel Like Makin’ Love. According to The Guardian, Flack addressed her work over the years when she sent an email to the press around five years ago before appearing at the Grammy Awards after receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I’ve tried my entire career to tell stories through my music. This award is a validation to me that my peers heard my thoughts and took in what I have tried to give.”

Roberta Flack health problems: ALS diagnosis explained

As mentioned, the Black Mountain, North Carolina native was battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis since 2022. Her representative told People magazine at the time that she was already getting treatment and that she was having a lot of trouble speaking because of the disease.

The representative also said in a statement that Roberta Flack won’t be silenced due to such health issues and added:

“Miss Flack plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits. Her fortitude and joyful embrace of music that lifted her from modest circumstances to the international spotlight remain vibrant and inspired.”

According to Good Morning America, Roberta Flack was also planning to celebrate the 50th anniversary of her fifth album, Killing Me Softly, despite dealing with ALS. Apart from that, her journey in the music industry was covered in a documentary, Roberta.

Apart from that, she also wrote a book, The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music. As per the Associated Press, Roberta said in a press release at the time that she wanted to tell the children that their “dreams can come true with persistence.”

Flack had previously contracted COVID-19 in January 2022 and while appearing for an interview with People magazine, she said she was planning to get back on stage as soon as possible. She also had a stroke around nine years ago, as reported by the same outlet.

In 2018, she visited the Apollo Theater for a benefit concert, where she was supposed to be honored by the Jazz Foundation of America with a Lifetime Achievement Award. However, Roberta Flack started feeling unwell during the event and had to be hospitalized. Her representative later gave an update on her condition to TMZ and said:

“She didn’t feel well so it was best to take her to the hospital. She’s doing fine but is being kept overnight for observation.”

While netizens have paid tribute to Flack on social media, further updates are awaited on her funeral and survivors.

