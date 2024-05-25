"I just cried" — Charlie Puth reveals his initial reaction after hearing Taylor Swift mention his name in TTPD

Charlie Puth, the American singer-songwriter recently reacted to Taylor Swift name-dropping him in the lyrics of her song, The Tortured Poets Department, in her 11th studio album of the same name.

The pop star mentioned Puth's name and sang, "You smoked, then ate seven bars of chocolate/ We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."

On Friday, May 24, 2024, the 32-year-old appeared in a published interview with Rolling Stone, where he explained that he did not initially believe when his friend informed him of the shout-out after hearing a leak of the song. However, he found out it was real after the album officially came out on April 19, 2024. Puth explained:

"My first thought was like, ‘Wow. She said my name.’ She kind of said it like P-O-O-T-H and I just cried, dude. It was surreal because it’s never good to look back, but I feel like I could have done things a little differently in the past, but it’s all meant to happen now."

Puth also mentioned writing Taylor Swift a note for the mention and inspiration to write new music.

Charlie Puth says he was in "complete denial" over Taylor Swift’s shout-out in The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift's latest album consisted of 31 songs, having a runtime of two hours and two minutes.

In his recent interview with Rolling Stones, Charlie Puth declared that he initially did not believe that Taylor name-dropped him in her lyrics. He claimed that he thought the mention was AI-generated, recalling:

"My brain immediately went to ‘Oh, like in an interview or something. That’s cool. I love Taylor Swift. I’m going to wake up tomorrow and it was just a big joke that someone was playing on me because someone thinks I shouldn’t be a bigger artist, so get the biggest artist since the Beatles to say that I should be a bigger artist. Ha ha ha."

When the album was released in April 2024, Charlie Puth finally realized that the mention was real and claimed he cried about the "surreal" experience. When asked if he knew about Taylor Swift's idea of name-dropping him, he denied it, saying:

"No idea. I was in complete denial, too, because there was no way this could be a thing. It’s so random. But then again, I’m listening to the song and I’m like, ‘It’s not random. It’s probably about a real conversation she had with somebody.’ And I thought to myself, ‘Why don’t I get hyper-specific in my lyrics ever? Because I’m so concerned about a song being a hit? No.’"

The singer talked about his new single, Hero, saying he felt like he owed "it to myself to make a song where people really know the true backstory of something." On Monday, May 21, he also mentioned Swift in the Instagram post thanking her for "letting me know musically that I just couldn’t keep this on my hard drive any longer."

Charlie Puth also revealed in the interview that he has not directly spoken to Swift. However, he said he wrote her a note and added:

"I was just like, ‘This means more, and I will take this newfound courage to put this new body of work out.’ Again, I was working on it already, but I was just unsure and it’s cool to get a stamp of approval from an artist that you have idolized for such a long time and still do."

Charlie Puth released his new song, Hero, on May 24, 2024.