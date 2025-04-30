"I'm a glass half-full type of guy" — Nelly is "staying positive" about Trump even after president's controversial 100 days in office

American rapper and singer Nelly gave his two cents on President Trump's controversial 100 days in office during an interview with Fox News Digital on April 29, 2025, which also marks the occasion concerning Trump.

The publication caught hold of the rapper during the Stagecoach festival, wherein he displayed optimism about Trump's presidency, stating:

"I’m all for everybody staying positive about any and everything. I'm a glass half-full type of guy. I’m more empowered by bringing people together and making sure that we all get what we need, when we need it and why we need it."

From his actions, Nelly, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr, appears to support the sitting President, given that he performed at Trump's inaugural ball in January 2025. Despite facing backlash for his decision to perform at the inaugural ball, the rapper told Fox Digital at the time:

"It was an honor to have performed for the highest office in the greatest nation. Now we look to the president to step up, serve, and lift us all."

The rapper began his performance at the inaugural celebration with his track Hail to the Chief and also sang hits like Hot in Herre and Ride Wit Me. Cornell's performance also featured dancers dressed as the Secret Service.

Fox News' report dated January 2025 mentioned that the singer took pictures with military officers throughout the event and thanked them for their service. An undisclosed source also told the publication about Nelly's birth on a military base, where several of his family members served. This displayed his respect for military personnel during Trump's inaugural ball.

Nelly defends his decision to perform at Donald Trump's inaugural Liberty Ball

After his performance at Donald Trump's Liberty Ball, Nelly defended his decision to partake in the event during an interview with Willie D Live in January 2025. The rapper mentioned honoring the moment by showing up for the inaugural event instead of focusing on the political implications.

Addressing the backlash he received for the performance, Nelly said that he thought people were riding with him because he "put on" for his city, St. Louis, Missouri, and tried to bring up his city every step of the way. The rapper added that he wasn't aware that people supported him based on who he supported politically.

In his interview with Willie D Live, Nelly mentioned:

“I didn’t know I had to agree with your political choices, and I thought it was the things that you do not the things that you say should be done. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be an argument. He’s the president. He won. This isn’t a campaign, this isn’t an RNC. I’m not out on a political campaign.”

Commenting on his performance at the Liberty Ball, Nelly said that he didn't do it for the money but because he respects the office, regardless of who is presiding in it. The Just A Dream rapper compared his performance to those who serve, stating:

"The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters who protect this country, have to go to war and have to put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office. So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever [is] in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever [is] in office.”

Rapper Nelly has acquired popularity for his signature blend of R&B and rap. His chart-topping hits include Just A Dream, Country Grammar, Dilemma, and more.

