"Do rich wealthy people just throw houses away like that?" — Internet reacts to Nelly's abandoned mansion featured in the 'Tip Drill' video

The internet is buzzing with disbelief and nostalgia after new footage surfaced showing the abandoned state of rapper Nelly's once-glamorous mansion, famously featured in his 2003 Tip Drill music video.

On April 7, 2025, a video posted by @ArtOfDialogue_ on X went viral on the platform. The video shows an American rapper whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.'s abandoned mansion, which certainly looks luxurious.

As a result, the netizens on X reacted to the clip, with many suggesting in disbelief that wealthy people abandon their properties.

"Do rich wealthy people just throw houses away like that? There is a story, but f*ck that, what's the loophole that's being exposed here?" one commented.

A user on X commented (Image via X/Dazeezad)

Moreover, some users on X suggested that the abandoned mansion must be converted into an Airbnb to earn from the property. Some suggested that the rapper did not waste his money, as he got the experience of living in such a luxurious property.

"He need to turn this into a Airbnb," a netizen commented.

"Ppl may say He wasted money but at least he got to do it Once!! Most folks only dream of staying in something like this," a user on X commented.

"Is this the same mansion Nelly had in Ladue where some people swam across his lake and tried to break in his house?💯," another wrote on X.

Furthermore, some users on X humorously reacted to the video clip, suggesting that they had seen a ghost in the video clip circulating online.

"I can see the ghost of the credit card swipe in the video," a user on X commented.

"we are such a wasteful society, it will be corrected soon," another commented.

"Just goes to show you ppl don't need all that," a third commented.

As of now, American rapper Nelly has not responded to the viral video or the comments online.

Nelly's old mansion goes viral in a new clip:

The rapper Nelly (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

On Monday, April 7, 2025, the music podcast The Art of Dialogue shared a roughly one-minute video showing Nelly's old abandoned mansion on Platform X.

The video began by showing the mansion's exterior, which is a colossal, three-story building. Later, the clip cut to the basketball court in the mansion, which featured the rapper's record label, Derrty Entertainment, which he founded in 2003.

Afterward, the video shows the inside of the mansion, revealing the luxurious interior of the state with many personal touches, including his daughter's name, Chanelle, on the walls.

The interior was white, and the basement had large, mounted ceilings. The video also features personal belongings left behind, such as the iPhone.

The mansion built in Wildwood, Missouri, in West St. Louis County, had six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a game room, and a media room. The mansion was made with a Tuscan-style home named St. Louis Mansion.

The Our Mid Land reports suggest that the mansion in 2021 was sold for $982,500 after being listed for $600,000 and was sold through a realtor, Keller Williams Realty STL. As of now, it is not known who bought the property.

The rapper Nelly has never spoken about the abandoned mansion.

However, according to the outlet, the rapper always intended to renovate the property before selling it, but that never happened.

