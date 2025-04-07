Nelly Korda gives LV golfer her “best days” on the course

Nelly Korda was spotted going home early from the 2025 T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards. However, it didn't stop the World No 1 female professional from raising the spirits of Emma Cooper, a young LV golfer. Cooper is studying at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

Ad

The 2023 U.S. Kids Golf Nevada State Invitational Champion shared a series of photos featuring popular names in the professional circuit, like Min Woo Lee and Brooke Henderson.

In one of the photos, Nelly Korda was seen in the background with her caddie, sporting a green Nike athletic wear. Cooper wrote in the caption of her post:

"Golf days are the best days especially with my golf crew!! 🫶🏻"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Nelly Korda, at the T-Mobile Match Play tournament, started her first round against Altomare, winning with a 6-over 72. Korda bogeyed nine times. In Round 2, she put up a strong competition in front of her singles opponent Kupcho.

With back-to-back 2 birdies at the par-4 third hole and the par-5 fourth hole, Nelly Korda was quick to go 2-up on Kupcho. However, her opponent bounced back and ended the contest in a tie. Before Round 3, Korda had 1.5 points.

Ad

In round 3, Korda faced Ariya Jutanugarn. Due to a bogey at the opening hole, she took a 1-up lead against Korda. Throughout the round, the LPGA Tour pro scored five birdies against two bogeys. Jutanugarn scored two birdies and four bogeys, finishing the singles round with 74 as Nelly Korda got eliminated from the T-Mobile after scoring 75 in Round 3.

This year, Korda was the defending champion at this LPGA Tour event and is winless in the 2025 season. Her best result in 2025 was at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, where she was the solo runner-up. Last year, she had four wins before the Chevron Championship started.

Ad

How did Nelly Korda perform in the LPGA Tour last year?

Nelly Korda showcased an amazing performance last year. In 2024, she secured 11 top-10s, winning seven times on the LPGA Tour. She secured her second major championship victory by winning the 2024 Chevron Championship.

Here's a detailed view of Korda's LPGA Tour performances and wins in 2024. Take a look:

Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T16, 286(-2)

LPGA Drive On Championship: 1, 273(-11)

FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: 1, 275(-9)

Ford Championship presented by KCC: 1, 268(-20)

T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: 1, 215(-1)

The Chevron Championship: 1, 275(-13)

Cognizant Founders Cup: T7, 281(-7)

Mizuho Americas Open: 1, 274(-14)

The Amundi Evian Championship: T26, 279(-5)

AIG Women's Open: T2, 283(-6)

Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G: T5, 274(-14)

THE ANNIKA Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: 1, 266(-14)

CME Group Tour Championship: T5, 273(-15)

Grant Thornton Invitational: 13, 200(-16)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pravashis Biswas Pravashis is a passionate Golf Writer at Sportskeeda, combining his love for the sport with a strong academic background. With a Post Graduate Degree in Physics from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Pravashis's interest sparked from discovering the resemblance between a golf ball and fullerene, as well as the physics of its flight trajectory.



With prior experience as an entertainment content writer at Wincible and a sports content writer at Anfield Home, Pravashis brings a meticulous approach to his craft. His research skills and ability to present relevant information without losing creativity set him apart as a journalist. He strives to provide accurate and engaging content, leveraging tools like the GLF app, live sources, and leading platforms such as Golf.com and BBC.



A fan of Tiger Woods, Pravashis is inspired by the legend’s contributions to golf and his enduring wisdom. Beyond writing, he enjoys editing videos and following WWE and MMA, hobbies that complement his dynamic storytelling. Pravashis aspires to cover major events like the PGA Tour, delivering insightful perspectives on golf’s evolving landscape. With a deep appreciation for the sport’s traditions and future, he is committed to enriching the global golfing narrative at Sportskeeda. Know More