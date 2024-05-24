The Best Is Yet To Come hitmaker Patti LaBelle opened up about turning 80 years old. While at a special birthday celebration in New York City on Thursday, May 24, Patti LaBelle told Entertainment Tonight recalled all her sisters passing away before 50 and being the only surviving sibling of a group of five. She called herself "blessed" for being able to turn 80. There is no stopping her as the singer is all set to release a new album this year named 8065. LaBelle said:

"I'm gonna keep on rolling."

The Godmother of Soul further told the outlet that she felt like a "grown woman," and said that she tells young women that turning old is fine as according to her, age is just a number.

Patti LaBelle welcomes turning 80 with open arms (Image via Instagram/@mspattilabelle)

"Age is just a number. I'm 80 and still good!": Patti LaBelle on turning 80

Veteran singer Patti LaBelle just turned 80 on Friday, May 24 but the Godmother of Soul is not intent on retiring anytime soon. The singer celebrated her birthday with a party in New York City on Thursday, May 24, which was attended by a plethora of her friends including Debbie Allen, Whoopi Goldberg, Lee Daniels, and many other famous faces.

While at the party, Patti LaBelle opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she felt about turning 80. She stated that 80 was "good" and reflected upon how turning 80 meant that she'd "made it." All of Labelle's siblings had passed away, including all her sisters who passed before turning 50, so LaBelle revealed that she had been praying to turn 50. The singer told the outlet:

"And then after that 60, 70, and now 80. I'm blessed. I'm truly blessed."

Patti LaBelle's eldest sister Vivian passed away at 43 in 1975, her elder sister Barbara passed away in 1982 aged 40, and her younger sister Jacqueline "Jackie" passed away at 43 in 1989. All three of LaBelle's sisters died due to cancer. LaBelle also had an older brother named Thomas who passed away in 2013, making LaBelle the only surviving sibling.

So, LaBelle said, she had only prayed she would get the opportunity to turn 50. Stating that she now felt like a "grown woman," LaBelle was not letting the thought of growing older trouble her. She told ET at her party:

"I'm still talking, I can still hear, I can see, I can walk, so what a blessing! I'm still standing, you know?"

She added:

"I tell all the young girls, 'it's all good, when you get to be 80.' Because they're all afraid of telling their age and stuff. Like, that honey, is a graduation... Age is just a number. I'm 80 and still good!"

LaBelle isn't taking a break from her musical career either. In fact, she was doing quite the opposite as the singer is all set to release a new album later this year. She elaborated:

"It should be out at the end of this year and it's called 8065. I'm 80 years young and 65 years in show business. So that's what the project will be called, and that's what my tour is called. 8065!"

LaBelle hoped to continue living her life just like she was now and hoped to inspire people and spread "good vibes." The singer once again promised fans that new music was going to reach their ears soon.

Expand Tweet

However, music is not the only thing that the singer has been working on. On Tuesday, May 21 the singer took to social media to release her new delicacy, Patti’s Good Life Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, which according to the singer was a Pancake & Waffle Mix that came "straight from the soul."

As mentioned above, Patti LaBelle's new album 8065 will be released later this year. The singer's last solo studio album release was 2017's Bel Hommage.