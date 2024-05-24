Why is 'Did you Hear the Leak' trending on Twitter? Twenty One Pilots livestream wins hearts amid Clancy album release

Musical duo Twenty One Pilots released their seventh studio album Clancy on May 24. Lead vocalist/ guitarist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun premiered the music video for 12 of the album’s 13 tracks during a livestream early morning on Friday. A snippet from their livestream soon started trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Towards the beginning, Tyler addressed viewers and instructed:

“Hey, you! Come in closer. Yeah, you. A little closer. Turn up your volume. Turn up the volume on your phone or your tablet or your computer. Turn it up. Little bit more. I wanna tell you something.”

He began humming the lines from “Bandito”, a track from Twenty One Pilots' 2018 album Trench:

“I created this world to feel some control. Destroy it if I want. So, I’ll sing.”

Tyler then got up from his seat and held a red balloon in front of the microphone with a loose hold on its mouth, leading it to leak air and make a high-pitched squeak. As all the air gets removed from the balloon, Tyler turned to Josh and asked:

“Did you hear that?"

Expand Tweet

A seemingly stunned but amused Josh responded:

“What the h*ck was that?”

Tyler asked:

“Did you hear the leak? The air that leaked out of the balloon?”

After repeating the question twice, the duo laughed it off and welcomed viewers to the live stream, announcing that they were going to play all the music video they had in store for Clancy.

Twenty One Pilots' live stream premiering Clancy music videos wins hearts

Fans of the musical duo soon took to X and started posting memes based on Tyler's question "Did you hear the leak".

While those who watched the livestream were aware of the context, others kept wondering which "leak" is being referred to. Clueless internet users began posting the question on X in hopes of finding the origin, making the phrase trend on the platform.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Twenty One Pilots fans were elated as the duo released the music videos for the Clancy album. The 13 tracks include:

Overcompensate Next Semester Backslide Midwest Indigo Routines in the Night Vignette The Craving (Jenna's Version) Lavish Navigating Snap Back Oldies Station At the Risk of Feeling Dumb Paladin Strait

Except for "Paladin Strait", all the other 12 music videos have been premiered during their YouTube livestream. The remaining one MV will be released in early June. Fans expressed their reactions to the album in the comments.

"Damn this felt like an actual concert with the livestream and commentary, the chat going crazy, vibing and moshing and all", by @cocacao__9647 via YouTube/@twentyonepilots

"Thank you Twenty One Pilots for almost 10 years of being amazing role models for me. I started listening to you when vessel came out when I was a little girl and I'm 15 now and I 100% would not be the person I am today if I didn't have this music in my life.", by @macietucke via YouTube/@twentyonepilots

"This one is for the FEW the PROUD and the EMOTIONAL .... brb, I'll be crying for years to come", by @sofiavalencia6029 via YouTube/@twentyonepilots

"Im surprised I made it to this album, glad I was here to listen to this masterpiece. Thank you for keeping me alive.", by @XxbartlebyandtruexX via YouTube/@twentyonepilots

"That was amazing!!!! 12 years later and so impressed. So happy you’ll keep making music. Scaled and Icy was great by the way", by @taylor6785 via YouTube/@twentyonepilots

Tyler and Josh were joined by Mark Eshleman, their longtime video director, who has been collaborating with them since 2011. Twenty One Pilots' live stream, the interaction between the three and the songs left fans elated yet emotional.