"I'm not really welcome in Toronto right now" — Elliott Wilson says his relationship with Drake has soured after he declared Kendrick Lamar the winner

American journalist Elliott Wilson recently discussed where his relationship with Drake stands at the moment in a HipHopDX interview. Named the editorial director of UPROXX in April 2024, Wilson shared in the 100 Best Diss Songs Debate video dated May 22, 2024, that Drake unfollowed him and has made it difficult for Wilson to visit Toronto.

On May 14, 2024, HipHopDX released "100 GREATEST DISS SONGS IN HIP HOP HISTORY: RANKED," made by Elliott Wilson. The list featured Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us at number 3, followed by Drake's Back to Back at number 4. This event caused a stir in Wilson's relationship with Drake, and the journalist mentioned:

"Kendrick clearly won. And I understand not wanting to see that on your timeline. I got the call from the OGs, I'm not really welcome in Toronto right now."

"I would not go to Toronto if me and Drake weren't good": — Elliott Wilson comments on where he stands with Drake

The recent event of Drake unfollowing Elliott Wilson is not the first time their relationship has come under the radar. In July 2023, Wilson called Drake out for doing interviews with only outsiders in a now-deleted tweet.

Shortly after, Drake replied to Wilson's remark in a post shared by Akademiks, wherein the One Dance rapper commented:

“Lol man shits on not coming to his platform for a second time and now Elliott 10 does doing Yes Julz run up interviews at Rolling Loud. Just admit the youth took over big dog.”

Elaborating his feelings on the recent events of Drake unfollowing him, Wilson told the hosts in the HipHopDX video that he understood why Drizzy made that decision. He also mentioned that he respects the fact that Toronto is Drizzy's domain, and he will abide by the same until the two are on better terms.

"I would not go to Toronto if me and Drake weren't good. That obviously makes sense," Wilson said.

Additionally, in a conversation with DJ Akademiks dated May 2024, Elliott Wilson criticized Drake's The Heart Part 6 and mentioned that he is "actually very disappointed in this song."

Supporting his stance, Wilson said that Drake refused to see Kendrick Lamar as a worthy opponent and kept "little bro-in him" as if they were in the Club Paradise days. Wilson also said that Drizzy wasn't using the right strategy in the rap battle and that he needed to "deliver bars" and go at Kendrick.

While Wilson said that both Kendrick and Drizzy were great rappers, he also mentioned that a lot of people aren't fond of Drake, but they respect him. He said people "can't respect the boy because of what he's done."

Moreover, in his recent HipHopDX interview, Elliott Wilson showcased respect toward the artists he has criticized in the past. He mentioned that one develops connections with artists and has to manage the relationship, addressing the ups and downs of the same.

In his HipHopDX interview, Elliott Wilson stated that he doesn't think Drake is a bad person for unfollowing him. The hosts also mentioned that they anticipated Wilson and Drake's rivalry, but Wilson stated that he doesn't take it personally, ending the conversation on a lighter note.

Apart from Wilson, a lot of people close to music, particularly in the rap arena, have given their two cents on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud.