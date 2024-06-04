"I make vulgar music" — Sukihana says she doesn't let her own children listen to her songs

Hood Rats singer Sukihana recently appeared on the My Expert Opinion with Math Hoffa podcast on June 1, 2024, wherein she talked about the kind of music she makes. Talking about how parents mustn't let their children listen to her music, the singer mentioned:

“I don’t let my kids listen to my music. I’m an adult entertainer. I make vulgar music, and just, like, Hip Hop.”

Stating that "kids should be kids," the Selling singer mentioned that maybe one day she'll make a children's song and make her kids listen to that.

"I know that I have to change it up because that’s what I’m here to do”- Sukihana on making new music

Talking to Math Hoffa, Sukihana said she has decided to take responsibility while mentioning that she feels like she's growing up now. She added that because her fans have watched her from the beginning, they might think she's still the same person and artist she was at the beginning of her career.

Talking about making new music, the Born By The River singer stated:

"But, I have grown and matured as a woman and so I do plan on making more music that children could listen to. Because I do have an influence on a lot of people. And I know that I have to change it up because that’s what I’m here to do.”

During the podcast, Math Hoffa addressed a comment that Sukihana made in 2019 via a social media video. In the video available on the Change of Planz YouTube channel, the Grinch singer mentioned that she won't be continuing with music, given that she had signed a record deal she knew nothing about. In the video, she states:

“I had signed a contract, and I didn’t know nothing about the business or this game out here. Just right now, I realized, I sold my soul to the devil.”

She also said that all she wanted to do was get herself and people like her out of the hood. She was also seen crying in the video.

Referring to the video, Hoffa asked the LIKE A WIFE singer to comment on her stance regarding record deals in the industry. Sukihana mentioned that she was "in a street, hood contract" and labeled it a bad contract. The singer stated that if one signs a contract, they don't own a lot of their own work which feels like "selling your soul".

When asked if she was still under her original record contract, the Shopping Spree singer stated:

“I’m done. I’m completely out. I would never do [a 50-50 deal] with nobody.”

In other news, Sukihana and Ray J released their latest collaboration, Throwing Stacks on May 10, 2024. Additionally, they also collaborated on a short music visual film called Hangover 69, launched under the banner of Tronix Music, described as a "monumental shift in the music industry" by Instagram page @theneighborhoodtalk.