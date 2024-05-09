"Issa BIG NO FOR ME" — Sukihana's new diss track against City Girls' JT receives mixed reviews on social media

American television personality and musician, Sukihana's latest track Cocaine, released on May 8, 2024, is a diss track aimed at City Girls’ JT which also mentions JT’s partner Lil Uzi Vert. Sukhiana’s diss track is a response to what she believes was City Girls member JT’s diss track Okay released on April 26, 2024.

Sukihana’s diss was dropped one week after she had a social media altercation with City Girls’ JT. While she has addressed a lot of controversies surrounding JT in her diss track, fans have given the song mixed reviews which they expressed via X.

Taking a dig at the Hood Rat singer's vocal in the latest diss track, one of the X users said:

"Issa BIG NO FOR ME 😂😂😂 she really tried to hit some vocals im cryinggg"

In her diss track Cocaine, Sukihana’s lyrics suggest that JT is jealous of Yung Miami- her fellow member of the hip-hop duo City Girls.

Additionally, the diss track calls out JT for drug abuse given her latest arrest on drug charges and the allegation that her partner Lil Uzi Vert is with the City Girls member because he thinks JT is transgender with lyrics stating:

"You ain't lyin' when you say you look like a trans, 'Cause your n***a only f*ck wit' you because you look like a man"

So far, Cocaine has received a bunch of positive and negative reviews as some fans enjoyed the beef between two female rappers and some didn't like it as much.

"I’m gagging cuz this is wack" an X user tweeted hinting at the track's irrationality using slang

However, another fan contented the abovementioned tweet and said: "It’s far from wack maybe Suki best rap song honestly"

Complimenting Suki's rapping skills, an X user tweeted: "Yall in the comments acting like Suki didn’t eat when she did lol😭😭the girl is actually good at rapping"

Some fans also expressed their opinion using meme templates:

"i don’t know much about either lady but if i had to guess which one was a coke head i would def say it was sukihana, so this angle on jt diss makes zero sense to men" an X user reacted

"This is awful. She’s not even on beat": an X user said critizing the diss track

Details of the feud between Sukihana and City Girls' JT explored

The feud started when the City Girls member released her track OKAY in which her lyrics stated:

“She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missin’/ Cheap a** veneers.”

Suki took to Instagram on April 30, 2024, to clear the air as she thought JT's lyrics were aimed at her given she lost a veneer eating a crab leg in 2022. However, JT didn't release any statement for a few days which resulted in Suki assuming her silence was affirmative.

What followed was a back-and-forth Twitter war wherein Suki alleged that JT was a drug abuser and JT addressed how Suki had been liking tweets suggesting the City Girls member was afraid of her. Additionally, JT had also cleared that the lyrics from OKAY were about Suki.

Sukihana had already hinted about coming up with something as a response to the exchange between the two by stating that she would be "taking it to the booth" in a tweet:

Certain X users also mentioned that it has become a trend for musicians to release diss tracks throwing shade at one another after the recent one between Drake and Kendrick Lamar garnered the limelight.