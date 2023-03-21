"I feel colorism" - Sukihana topless performance controversy explained as rapper responds to backlash

American rapper Destiny Lanette Henderson, who goes by the stage name Sukihana, has responded to a recent backlash about her topless performance in Richmond, Virginia.

On March 12, the rapper shared a video of her performing at what seemed like a nightclub. In the video, she was seen topless while singing her song Grinch which was released in 2022. However, a lot of netizens began slamming her for going topless. Many criticized her performance as distasteful and indecent as they wondered what the reason was for her to perform topless.

The rapper soon took to social media to address the situation and said:

"When I say I feel colorism I mean it"

Sukihana responds to online criticism as she compares herself to Swedish singer Tove Lo

The rapper fired back at the people who lashed out at her for her recent performance where she removed her clothing and rapped in front of a crowd. The exact date on which the performance took place currently remains unclear.

On March 19, Suki shared a photo of the Swedish singer Tove Lo, who also flashed the audience at a concert during her song Talking Body, and in parallel, Suki shared her own topless video. The rapper wrote that one of the two free-spirited performers was 'celebrated' for her nakedness, while the other 'received backlash.'

She shed light on 'colorism' and wrote:

"Here are 2 free spirited performers. 1 is celebrated and the other received backlash the reason is because one is white and one is black. When it comes to color one is considered a hippie the other is a hoodrat. It’s really not right so when I say I feel colorism I mean it"

Suki responds to criticism (Image via Twitter/@sukihanagoat)

Sukihana claimed that the reason behind the public criticizing her was because of her race. She added that when it comes to one's skin color, a white person is considered a hippie while a black person is labeled a "hoodrat."

After Suki's tweet about colorism, one user wrote that they understood what the rapper was saying, however, the user described her as a "hood". In response, Suki accepted that she is a hood and said that she cannot help where she was born. However, she claimed to be free-spirited and s*xually liberated.

Suki shares the video of her topless performance (Image via Twitter/@sukihanagoat)

The rapper responded to another tweet with regard to her comparison post between herself and Tove Lo, where a user seemed to imply that Suki had breast implants. Suki responded by saying that as a mother, she sacrificed her body to give birth to three healthy children whom she also had to breastfeed until they were one year old. Sukihana added that after raising her children, she wanted to have her own career and deserved to feel pretty.

Despite the negative criticism, several others took to the comments section of her post to speak in defense of the rapper. They supported her claim that colorism and racism were the root causes of the backlash that she received.

chy’ 🫶🏽 @thegirlchy @sukihanagoat White people will get away with ANYTHING! It’s sad. Things need to change @sukihanagoat White people will get away with ANYTHING! It’s sad. Things need to change

BigBully🥜 @12mulanii @sukihanagoat It’s cool when they do it … smh they will always tear down the black woman nothing new @sukihanagoat It’s cool when they do it … smh they will always tear down the black woman nothing new

Dirty Harry @HarryMcFly5 @sukihanagoat I think you’re 100% right, its a double standard IMO!! One is looked at with this kind of vibe like…if she’s so brave & you do have to be brave to do something like that don’t get me wrong. But then the other view point is she’s ghetto and trashy? I hate to see it for you… @sukihanagoat I think you’re 100% right, its a double standard IMO!! One is looked at with this kind of vibe like…if she’s so brave & you do have to be brave to do something like that don’t get me wrong. But then the other view point is she’s ghetto and trashy? I hate to see it for you…

Icy Wifey💎 @itsalisparks @sukihanagoat @CaribMarie Just like when I wyt girl wear colored hair she’s a hipster but if a blk girl wear colored hair she’s ghetto. Same concept @sukihanagoat @CaribMarie Just like when I wyt girl wear colored hair she’s a hipster but if a blk girl wear colored hair she’s ghetto. Same concept

Apart from being a rapper, Sukihana is also an American reality TV personality and an actress. She first rose to prominence on the VH1 reality show Love & Hip Hop: Miami as a main cast member.

