“I could never be a traitor” — Gunna seemingly denies flipping on Young Thug and YSL on Offset Collab ‘Style Rare’

Fukumean hitmaker Gunna (Wunna) seemingly denied allegations of snitching on Young Thug and YSL in his latest collab with Offset Style Rare. On Friday, June 28 Offset released Style Rare, in which Gunna used his verse in the track to get right to business and clear his name. The rapper said:

"Won’t trade my team, I could never be a traitor."

Back in 2022, after Young Thug, along with 27 individuals including Gunna, were indicted for their association with YSL. The indictment referred to the record label as a front for gang activity.

Gunna was released on a plea deal after serving seven months in prison. This led to rumors claiming that the rapper had snitched on Young Thug.

Gunna continues to deny snitching rumors

Gunna and Offset came together for the track Style Rare released on Friday. As Offset used his solo verse in the track to talk about Lambos, rings, Rolls Royce, and Bottegas, Gunna used his solo verse to seemingly clear his name. Right at the start of his verse, he rapped:

"Won't trade my team, I could never be a traitor/ Like Raiders, we ball, never thought they would raid us."

During an appearance on Spotify's RapCaviar Day In The Life show last week, Gunna, who spoke from his mother's house, opened up about his association with Young Thug's record label, YSL. The rapper put rumors of cutting ties with YSL to rest when he explained:

"I’m still signed to YSL, I’m still providing, like we still pushing. Like, no paperwork has been changed; know what I’m saying. So it’s like whatever’s been getting and how we pushing this s--t, it’s still going."

As mentioned earlier, rumors regarding Young Gunna snitching on Young Thug have been swirling ever since the former took the infamous plea deal for a racketeering conspiracy charge on December 14, 2022.

Instead of his original five-year sentence, Wunna simply served seven months due to a suspended sentence before being released. He was also slapped with 500 hours of community service.

During his plea hearing broadcasted by WSB-TV, Wunna conceded that YSL was "a music label and a gang". He also claimed that he had "personal knowledge" of members or people associated with the organization committing crimes for the "furtherance of the gang".

Before stating that YSL as a gang "must end", Wunna wrote in a statement read aloud by prosecutors:

"I recognize, acknowledge and deeply regret that my talent and music indirectly furthered YSL the gang to the detriment of my community."

After his release, Wunna released a public statement explaining his situation. The rapper wrote at the time:

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way."

He added:

"I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that “gangs” and violence only lead to destruction."

Despite shooting down rumors of snitching, Wunna continues to face flack from rapper Lil Baby. In December 2023, Lil Baby was filmed at a concert shouting at the DJ to turn off the music when his and Wunna's collaboration Drip Too Hard came on. The rapper shouted, "F**k the rats".

In an April 15 interview with XXL magazine, the rapper was asked how his relationship with Young Thug was now. Wunna replied:

"It’s the same. It’s love, always. Our relationship is our relationship."

Elsewhere, on June 11, Young Thug's father Jeffrey Williams Sr. was seen vibing and dancing at Wunna's concert. Jeffrey Williams Sr. has been a staunch defendant of Gunna, even stating that the rapper hadn't done anything to hurt Thug's trial in a September 2023 interview with Infamous Sylvia.

