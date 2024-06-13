“This why ppl need to stay outta celebrity business” - Fans react to Young Thug’s dad vibing at Gunna’s Atlanta concert

Incarcerated rapper Young Thug's father Jeffrey Williams Sr. was seen dancing at a Gunna concert. On Tuesday night, June 11 Jeffrey Williams Sr. made an appearance at Lemonade hitmaker Gunna's concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, as part of his Bittersweet Tour which kickstarted in Columbus, Ohio, back in May of this year.

In a footage circulating on social media, Young Thug's father could be seen right in front of the concert crowd, in front of hundreds of mobile phone flashlights, completely enthralled by the rapper's performance. Jeffrey Williams Sr. also pulled off a few dance moves as he enjoyed the concert alongside the packed crowd.

The footage comes amidst rumors that Gunna had snitched on Young Thug. The rapper was named as one of the 28 individuals indicted in 2022 for his association with Young Thug’s YSL collective. However, the rapper was released on a plea deal after around seven months in jail. Gunna, his lawyer, and even Jeffrey Williams Sr. have denied the claims that the rapper snitched on Thug.

Social media users took the video of Young Thug's dad dancing to Gunna as proof that everything was good between the two rappers. Users squashed the rumors and hoped for a future reunion between the two rappers. Here are a few X (formerly known as Twitter) reactions in this regard:

"A young thug fan with 0 ties to the hood is somewhere punching the air right now😭" joked one user.

"The internet gonna go crazy when Thug & Gunna reunite," hoped another user.

"Thug dad know gunna success helping the label with legal fees," thought one user.

"I love Gunna... Gunna hasn't done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case. Period," shared a fourth X user.

"To All The “Twitter Gangsters” and “Ppl Who Switched Up” on Gunna Without Knowing ALLLL THE FACTS, Stay On That Side fosho. When Yall See That N***a Again With Thugga Dont Jump Ship like a b***h😂😂😂. If He Didnt Call Him A Rat Why Are You, Stupid????," said a fifth X user.

"Thug and gunna gotta be cook," hoped a sixth user.

"Thug’s dad knew the song word for word 😂", noted another user.

"that's still his brudda," mentioned yet another user.

"Gunna hasn't done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case, period"- Young Thug's father

Once Gunna was freed from prison in December 2022, after accepting a plea deal, rumors started swirling of him snitching on Young Thug. The rapper's attorney, Steve Sadow had to take to social media later that month to dispel the rumours. The attorney said in an Instagram post:

"Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail. He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies."

Even Young Thug's dad Jeffrey Williams Sr. had come to the rapper's defense. In an interview with Infamous Sylvia in September 2023, Thug's father proclaimed that he loved Gunna. He further stated:

"Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler. Gunna hasn't done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case, period."

Later in December of the same year, a video surfaced on social media that showed Lil Baby requesting the DJ to stop playing his and Gunna's 2018 hit Drip Too Hard. Baby even said "F**k the rats" before asking for the music to be turned off. In a December interview with Infamous Sylvia, Jeffrey Williams Sr. stated that Baby did not know what was happening. He said:

"You know, he’s going off of what he heard. Ask Lil Baby, has he ever came to a court date? That’s what I want y’all to ask these goddamn rappers and these bloggers with this whole 'snitch' s**t. When have y’all went to a court date to support Slime, to support Jeffery, to support Thug, however you wanna name him?"

He also added:

"Everybody that hasn’t been there needs to shut the f**k up about Gunna."

Gunna's 16-date Bittersweet Tour named after his latest track Bittersweet kicked off on May 4 in Columbus at Schottenstein Center and concluded on June 11 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.