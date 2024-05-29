A new viral video of Gunna performing has caught the eye of netizens. The clip shows the Dollaz On My Head singer sporting a fit physique, leaving many in awe. The clip was first shared by user @thefinnesst on their TikTok account and later reposted across various social media platforms.

This is not the first time netizens have raved about Gunna's physical appearance. Back in early 2023, just months after he was released from prison in December 2022, photos of the rapper flaunting his changed and fit appearance surfaced online, prompting many to compliment the rapper.

Many even commented that he looked healthy and happy, adding that they were proud of his growth.

"I feel better when I work out"- Gunna about his transformation

Gunna, real name Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, recently dropped his fifth studio album, One of Wun (May 2024). The album served as a follow-up to his previous one, A Gift & a Curse, and the singer is currently on his The Bittersweet Tour to promote both albums. The song Bread & Butter from A Gift & a Curse addresses his arrest and allegations that he was a snitch.

The Atlanta rapper was one of 28 people associated with YSL Records who were charged in the 56-count RICO Act indictment. He was charged with one count of racketeering and spent several months in prison before pleading guilty. At the time, some rappers and hip-hop fans allegedly accused Gunna of being a snitch, despite many people involved in the case accepting similar deals.

While initially sentenced to five years in jail, it was commuted to time served and 500 hours of community service. He was released from jail in December 2022. Since his release, the rapper has made news after photos of the rapper's drastic transformation surfaced online.

In an April 2024 interview with XXL, Gunna discussed his changed appearance, telling Vanessa Satten he lost 30–40 pounds and felt "good" and "healthy." He elaborated that he achieved it by watching his food portions, adding:

"Less eating. Especially when I went to jail. I lost a lot of weight. Just like, cleansing. Detoxing. And when I got home, I started working out and just keeping it fit. And now, I’m on a year straight of all working out."

Talking about his fitness routine, he continued:

"I got a trainer. I work out six days a week. I eat better. I eat clean. And that’s something I’m disciplining myself to do every day. It’s something that I’m liking, though. I feel better when I work out."

Gunna is scheduled for a June 1 performance at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston as part of his current tour.

