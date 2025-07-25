  • home icon
  "I think my b***s stayed in" — Jessica Simpson laughs off her wardrobe malfunction suffered while performing 'Fade' on Today show 

"I think my b***s stayed in" — Jessica Simpson laughs off her wardrobe malfunction suffered while performing 'Fade' on Today show 

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 25, 2025 01:01 GMT
Luck Reunion 2025 - Source: Getty
Jessica Simpson laughs off wardrobe malfunction incident (Image via Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink)

On July 23, 2025, singer and actress Jessica Simpson suffered a wardrobe malfunction while performing her new single Fade on Today with Jenna & Friends. During her performance, Jessica's corset-style dress slipped down, revealing her lingerie.

However, Jessica was quick to shake off the incident when NBC journalist Peter Alexander asked her how it felt to be back on stage performing her first release in 15 years. Responding to the same, the singer said:

"It's insane! Of course, like I had a malfunction here (the singer gestured her hand beside her head) and everywhere, but it's ok! I think my b**b's stayed in, so that's good!"
Jessica's appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends followed her return to the scene after a 15-year hiatus as she dropped her EP Nashville Canyon, Part 1, on March 21, 2025. The second part of the album is scheduled to be released on September 5, 2025.

Moreover, the recent instance is not the first time Jessica Simpson's performance has come under scrutiny. In May 2025, when the singer gave her first live TV performance on American Idol after a decade-long break, she received backlash for how she performed.

During an interview with Extra dated May 2025, Jessica addressed her performance on American Idol and said:

“Like, I had to put hairspray on my feet to stand still, like, not that it actually keeps me put, but, like, my feet were sweating. I’m like, ‘My feet don’t sweat.' I just kept telling myself, ‘Do not cry. Do not cry. I know this is a big moment … do not cry,'”
She recalled spotting her father, Joe Simpson, in the corner and tried to assure herself against crying and continuing with the performance at the time.

Jessica Simpson reveals her "life completely changed" while working on her new record: Details explored

Before Jessica Simpson returned to the music industry, her last album, Happy Christmas, came out in 2010. It was after a huge gap of several years that the singer dropped Nashville Canyon, Part 1, and is in the works to release a second part to the EP as well.

During her appearance on Today with Jenna & Friends, Jessica shed light on how working on the projects had changed her life for the better, given that she and her husband, Eric Johnson, decided to end their decade-long marriage in January 2025.

The With You singer mentioned that she went to Nashville to write songs for her album, as the place isn't as competitive and allows one to be themselves. She added that she needed "emotional clarity in general", which made Nashville the ideal choice since nothing one says is judged.

"So I thought I was going to be doing this inspirational type of record, but it ended up leaning more towards how do I get through this moment, because my whole life completely changed while making this record." Jessica Simpson mentioned
She added that the album became something she would've never expected and that one can find beauty in pain. Working on the album also gave Jessica some advice that she wants to pass on to her three children. Talking about the same, the singer mentioned:

"I want my daughters and my son to know that, no matter what we go through in life, nothing can take us down. As long as we are who we are and we know our purpose and we are guided by that.”
Jessica Simpson shares three children with ex-husband Eric Johnson: two daughters, Birdie (born in 2019) and Maxwell (born in 2012), and a son, Ace (born in 2013).

About the author
Divya Singh Rana

Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.

Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.

She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.

Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.

When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes.

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
