"I want no smoke with Roc Nation" — DJ Akademiks explains why Breakfast Club and Joe Budden podcasts will never touch the Desiree Perez story

Days after Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez's daughter sued her for allegedly staging a forced psychiatric commitment by invoking the Baker Act, DJ Akademiks commented on the situation during his recent livestream.

In a 20-minute-long clip of the livestream posted to X by a Joe Budden fan page, Akademiks claimed that Roc Nation was "intentionally bullying and harassing" young creators, calling out the record label. Further, reading particulars of the lawsuit by Perez's daughter, Akademiks added:

"Ya'll keep thinking the enemy has a Caucasian face but I'm telling you they have empowered somebody that has a Black face that owns the company... I want no smoke with Roc Nation, I've told y'all this before. And if y'all ask me, I will defend Jay-Z and Desiree, yes, call me p***y because I don't want no beef."

DJ Akademiks stated he wasn't going to delve into the latest situation concerning Desiree Perez, claiming that Roc Nation was using "heavy-handed" and possibly "illegal tactics" to silence criticism of them and their employees.

Akademiks pointed out that podcasts like The Breakfast Club and the Joe Budden podcast also weren't addressing any news concerning Roc Nation, citing it as one of the reasons to keep a safe distance from commenting on the company or its CEO.

Details of Desiree Perez's daughter's lawsuit against the Roc Nation CEO, explored

According to The Tribune's report dated May 31, 2025, the co-founder and CEO of Roc Nation, Desiree Perez, was sued by her daughter, Demoree Hadley. The daughter claimed that Perez used unlawful methods to have her falsely detained under Florida's Marchman Act and Baker Act.

As per the 15th Circuit, the Baker Act provides individuals with emergency services and temporary detention for up to 72 hours for mental health examination "pursuant to Florida Statute Chapter 394."

The act applies to situations wherein individuals have refused voluntary examination due to their mental illness. It also applies in cases where there is a likelihood that the person will cause harm to themselves without care or treatment.

In her lawsuit, Demoree Hadley claimed that the Roc Nation CEO manipulated the system using her access to resources and influence. Additionally, Hadley mentioned that she was institutionalized in mental health facilities for 2 weeks without justification.

Perez's daughter also submitted proof comprising body camera footage of a mobile crisis unit instructing her to enter a grey pickup truck along with medical documentation.

The lawsuit also claims that Demoree Hadley was evaluated by a doctor, referencing family statements from her aunt and mother claiming that she had attempted an overdose the previous night. Moreover, the attorney representing Hadley, Hilton Napoleon II, mentioned:

“I haven’t seen anything in my entire 20 years of practicing law that is so clear that someone did something wrong.”

Hadley's attorney also referenced an 11-page memorandum from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office reportedly criticizing Desiree Perez's accusations as false and unsupported by evidence.

Meanwhile, Demoree Hadley also claimed that Perez interfered in her marriage to Javon Hadley by fabricating domestic violence claims to separate the two. Moreover, Desiree Perez had filed a lawsuit against Javon Hadley a month before her daughter's lawsuit.

In her lawsuit, the Roc Nation CEO claimed to possess evidence about Javon allegedly abusing her daughter, adding that she feared Demoree would take her own life because she was using prescription drugs. Both Javon and Demoree have denied Perez's allegations concerning their marriage.

Desiree Perez has not made any public comments regarding her daughter's lawsuit yet. For the unversed, Perez co-founded Roc Nation alongside Jay-Z in 2008, and she was appointed as the company's CEO in 2019.

