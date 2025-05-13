"Imagine embarrassing your children like that" — Toni Braxton called out by the internet for donning a see-through outfit at her son's graduation

On May 10, 2025, singer Toni Braxton attended Howard University's 157th commencement to watch her son Diezel Braxton-Lewis graduate, as reported by Atlanta Black Star on May 12. The singer was accompanied by her ex-husband Keri Lewis, her 23-year-old son Denim Braxton, and her mother Evelyn Braxton.

Toni then took to Instagram on May 11, 2025, to commemorate her son's graduation, as the post's caption mentioned:

"I got the best Mother’s Day gift! My son is officially a HOWARD UNIVERSITY GRADUATE!! I'm so proud of you @diezel.braxton and can't wait to see all the amazing things you'll accomplish! YOU DID THAT! Proud #BoyMom."

However, it wasn't the Braxton family's presence and the singer's caption that garnered attention, but it was Toni Braxton's outfit at the ceremony. The singer wore a black dress with a see-through bottom half, resulting in netizens expressing their opinions about the same via X.

Commenting on Toni's ensemble at her son's graduation ceremony, an X user tweeted:

"The last of self respect is mind blowing to me. Imagine embarrassing your children like that."

Many reactions expressing similar sentiments followed on the platform:

"I can’t see Miss Evelyn approving this is any way, shape, form, or fashion," one user commented.

"Dang! She always has to have the attention on her, even at her son's graduation. SMDH," another X user mentioned.

"Well she's getting the attention she wanted ( that's for sure). I would be so embarrassed. I don't care that she's an artist," an internet user stated.

"Couldn’t even stand not to be the center on attention even on her son’s day. People already know who his Mom is. This is toxic behavior," one other person said.

On the other hand, fans of the Breathe Again singer supported her choice of outfit, describing it as her personal style:

"Thee Toni Braxton could show up in a bag. It's her world keep enjoying the show," an X user tweeted.

"No Ma’am…Toni is letting them have it’ for the Graduation Darling…Letting them know she’s in the building," a netizen remarked.

"LMAOOO SHE ATE," another netizen commented.

Everything to know about Toni Braxton's children in wake of singer's controversial appearance at son's graduation ceremony

Toni Braxton is the mother of two sons with her ex-husband Keri Lewis; the former couple welcomed their first son, Denim, in 2001, and their second son, Diezel, in 2003. During a June 2011 interview with OK! Magazine, Toni shared the story behind the names of her sons, stating:

“My son Denim, it was supposed to be spelled D-e-n-h-a-m, like Oldham, but when we were in the hospital, in Atlanta, the nurse said, ‘How’s little baby Den-ham?’ So we started spelling it like the jean. I changed it to the jean."

She continued:

"Some people say it’s French, and some people say it’s English. Diezel – my husband is half German, so Diezel is after, what is it, Rudolph Diesel, who did the Diesel engine? Diezel is a German name.”

Denim Cole Braxton-Lewis played basketball in high school and studied sports management at Grand Canyon University after graduating in 2020, as per PEOPLE in March 2025. Toni Braxton's older son has also taken an interest in fashion and modeling, as he took part in a Diesel campaign alongside the singer.

Meanwhile, Toni has been vocal about her younger son Diezel Ky Braxton-Lewis's autism diagnosis. The singer had begun to notice the slow development of her younger child when he was a year old, and Diezel was diagnosed with autism two years later. Regardless, he has also taken an interest in modeling and acting.

In an August 2016 interview with Access Hollywood, Toni Braxton claimed that her son Diezel was "off the spectrum," stating that early diagnosis "changed everything" and helped cure her younger son.

