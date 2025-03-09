 Is Jessica Simpson married? Singer seemingly calls out a cheating partner on her new song 'Leave' 

On March 7, 2025, American actress and singer Jessica Simpson released a new song called Leave from her Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 EP. The song made headlines shortly after it was dropped, given that its lyrics seemingly hint at her ex-husband Eric Johnson's infidelity.

Ad

The lyrics of Jessia's song state:

"What we had was magic/Now you made it tragic/Giving her what you gave to me/Now the well that you drink from’s empty/Your weakness made me lonely/ Unholy matrimony/Did you do to her what you did to me? Was she on her knees?"

Ad

Trending

Jessica Simpson is currently not married. She announced her split from her ex-husband, Eric Johnson, in January 2025. Johnson is a former American football player. Jessica and he got married in July 2014 after dating for four years, and the duo share three children: daughters Maxwell 'Maxi' Drew, Birdie Mae, and son Ace Knute.

Before Eric Johnson, Jessica was married to the lead singer of the band 98 Degrees, Nick Lachey. The actor and singer dated Lachey in 1999, and the couple got married in October 2002. They even starred in a reality TV show called Newlyweds and ended their marriage after four years in 2006.

Ad

As per US Magazine's report dated January 2025, Jessica Simpson dated Tony Romo, John Mayer, and Billy Corgan after her divorce from Nick Lachey.

"Its a hard lyric for me to write"— Jessica Simpson opens up on curating latest track, Leave

In January 2025, Jessica Simpson announced her separation from Eric Johnson via a statement to People. The singer mentioned that she and her ex-husband had been living separately to navigate a "painful situation" in their marriage. Jessica added that they place primary importance on their children and focus on what is best for them, asking for privacy toward the end of her statement.

Ad

On February 21, 2025, Jessica dropped Use My Heart Against Me from her Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 EP and spoke to People around that time. Talking about her stance on relationships, she told the publication:

"I’ve grown up so much. I can handle so much. Maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life. I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around but I’m one of the lucky ones," she said.

Ad

Ad

She added that she still has her children and Eric Johnson, stating he is a part of her life and will continue to be. Additionally, in a behind-the-scenes video of her latest track Leave, the singer confessed that the song was the last one she wrote.

"Leave... its a hard lyric for me to write. It was tapping into some stuff that was scary to tap into, but I needed to get it out," she remarked.

Ad

The BTS video also features the singer's crew putting forth their views on the upcoming album and how her separation has played a role in the same. Jessica's vocal producer, Bart Schoudel, mentioned that the singer has "so much s*it to say," given she has "been through it on so many levels".

Moreover, her A&R executive, Teresa La Barbera, stated that Jessica Simpson was stepping back into music "with a real confidence" after a decade of raising children and building a fashion empire.

Ad

Jessica Simpson will be dropping new music with Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 EP on March 21, 2025. Additionally, the singer hasn't confirmed or denied if the lyrics of her track Leave refer to her ex-husband, Eric Johnson, as of this writing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback