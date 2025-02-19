Jessica Simpson says Eric Johnson is "very much" a part of her life while addressing their separation

Jessica Simpson has reaffirmed that her ex-husband Eric Johnson, remains an important part of her life despite their separation. In a recent interview with People, the singer and entrepreneur addressed their split while discussing her return to music with her upcoming EP, Nashville Canyon: Part 1.

Ad

Simpson, 44, announced her separation from Johnson, 45, in January 2025 after ten years of marriage. However, she insists that their bond remains strong, especially as co-parents to their three children: Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5.

"He's still very much a part of my life and will always be," Simpson told People. "At least I have my children and I still have Eric."

The former NFL player and Simpson have continued to prioritize their family, spending time together with their children even after the breakup. The family was seen at their rental home in Franklin, Tennessee, where Simpson worked on her new EP.

Ad

Trending

Jessica Simpson reflects on her new music

Ad

Jessica Simpson is set to release her first new music in years, with the single Use My Heart Against Me debuting this week. The song is part of Nashville Canyon: Part 1, a collection of five tracks set to be released on March 21, 2025.

She revealed that working on the album in Nashville was a way for her to heal from personal struggles.

"Discovering this music is something I did on my own," Simpson explained to People. "Thank God I had Nashville; it was just a way of me owning myself and declaring it."

Ad

Jessica Simpson added, "I am a woman now and I can do what I want. To have freedom in music—I think that's what you're going to feel in Nashville Canyon."

Jessica Simpson started dating Eric Johnson in 2010 and they married in 2014. The media started speculating about their separation in late 2024 after Simpson removed her wedding ring and posted uncertain comments about her music career.

Ad

She confirmed their breakup in January 2025 but made it clear that she and Johnson have not altered their agreement for well-informed co-parenting of their children.

Jessica Simpson's upcoming EP marks her first major release in 15 years. She has previously shared that music has always been an outlet for her emotions and experiences.

Sources close to Simpson revealed that she had been journaling extensively over the past year, and many of her writings have inspired the lyrics in Nashville Canyon: Part 1.

Ad

"Jessica has been working on new music for a while, but with everything going on now, she feels it's the perfect time to go full force with it," a source told Page Six on February 16, 2025. "She's always journaling, and a few entries have evolved into songs about heartbreak and resilience," the sourse added.

In addition to her music career, Simpson continues to focus on her business ventures, including her fashion line, The Jessica Simpson Collection. She has also expressed interest in exploring more creative projects in the entertainment industry. Her upcoming EP, Nashville Canyon: Part 1, is set for release on March 21, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback