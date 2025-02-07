"Is this a joke?!?" — Internet reacts to Kanye West reportedly asking Trump to pardon Diddy who is facing serious charges

On February 6, 2025, Kanye West reportedly appealed to President Donald Trump on X to pardon Diddy, who is facing charges of s*x trafficking and s*xual misconduct. Diddy's trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025, and he has pleaded not guilty and been denied bail three times.

In his first tweet, Ye wrote "FREE PUFF," and in the second one, the rapper stated:

"@realDonaldTrump PLEASE FREE MY BROTHER PUFF"

The first tweet garnered 7.9 million views, while the second, addressing Donald Trump, garnered 1 million views. It is speculated that Kanye tried reaching out to Trump, given the president recently pardoned approximately 1500 defendants involved in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The posts went viral, and many netizens reacted to Ye's plea for Diddy. One X user tweeted:

"Is this a joke?!?"

"Oh I wonder if Kanye was at those parties 🤔 ahh nah maybe he just really cares about his fellow rapper…" an X user commented.

"Yee gets stupider and stupider," another X user mentioned.

"Is this Kayne’s way of saying he is guilty too?" an internet user stated.

"A bridge way too far. Ye has jumped the shark this time, fr," another internet user said.

Moreover, internet users expressed their perspective on how Trump granting pardon to Diddy was a far-fetched attempt by Ye.

"Fat chance that will happen. I don’t think President Trump will pardon the Diggler, I mean Diddy. I think he’s exactly where he needs to be right now, in jail. Let him chill out there until the trial. Kanye West has a couple of sandwiches short of a picnic," an X user tweeted.

"AS if in any world that would happen," a netizen commented.

"IM NEITHER SCARED NOR BRAVE"— Kanye West tweets about white people trying to use Diddy to scare others

Following his appeal to Donald Trump to pardon Diddy, Kanye West posted a series of tweets trying to express his perspective on the Sean Combs situation. In one tweet on February 7, 2025, Ye called out celebrities for watching "our brother rot," referring to Diddy, and not being vocal in their support.

Ye's tweet concerning Diddy (Image via X/@kanyewest)

In another tweet, the Heartless rapper mentioned:

"JUST FOR CLARITY THEY TYRING TO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF PUFF ME AND MY BROTHER HAD OUR ISSUES BUT THESE WHITE PEOPLE TRYING TO USE PUFF TO SCARE NI**AS IM NEITHER SCARED NOR BRAVE THIS JUST ME"

In a third tweet, Kanye West added that Diddy is not allowed to make or collect money while in prison. The rapper mentioned that he has decided to send Diddy's half of the money to the imprisoned rapper's first child, Justin Combs.

Ye's tweet supporting Diddy (Image via X/@kanyewest)

In another tweet concerning Diddy on the same day, Ye tweeted:

"WHOS EVER AFTER PUFF WE GOTTA FIND OUT EXACTLY WHO THEY ARE OK COOL PLAY OFF THE GRID"

In other news, Kanye West recently announced that his much-anticipated album, Bully, will be released on June 15, 2025, on his daughter North West's birthday.

