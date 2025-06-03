Is Lil Durk facing the death penalty? Lul Pab’s mother says she fears for her son's life after flying in to attend rapper's hearing

On June 2, 2025, a development in Lil Durk's murder-for-hire case arose when court documents were filed notifying the United States Attorney for the Central District of California not to seek the death penalty against the rapper. The documents stated that the Attorney General of the United States issued the notification.
Hence, the chances of facing the death penalty are off the table for Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks. The Chicago rapper is currently awaiting trial after being arrested in October 2024. For the unversed, Lil Durk was charged in connection with the murder of Quando Rondo's cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, a.k.a. Lul Pab, in 2022.
Reporter Meghann Cuniff shared details of Durk's recent bail hearing on June 2, 2025, wherein she mentioned that Lul Pab's mother attended the rapper's hearing, stating:
"The victim's mother traveled to Los Angeles from Savannah, Georgia, and said she fears for her life."
Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE
Additionally, Cuniff shared that Lul Pab's mother showed reporters a memorial button featuring a picture of the late victim. The button read "Saviay'a. My son. My best friend." Lul Pab's mother also shared that he was her only child, and she had given birth to him at the age of 15.
In her X updates, Meghann Cuniff mentioned that Judge Fitzgerald, overseeing Durk's case, hasn't decided whether the rapper will get bail. However, the judge has heard arguments from the prosecutors, the request for grand jury transcripts, and Drew Findley, the rapper's lawyer. Judge Fitzgerald also heard from Lul Pab's mother, who cried as she talked about her "baby."
More details about Lil Durk's recent bond hearing explored
In addition to an undecided outcome concerning Lil Durk's bail at his recent bond hearing, Durk Devontay Banks and his legal team pushed for the rapper to be released from prison ahead of his trial.
Durk and his legal team alleged that the prosecution's case was reliant on an FBI informant who they alleged had been feeding false information to the authorities. The Chicago rapper's attorney, Drew Finding, told the court that the government had repeatedly cited allegations from a federal case in Illinois. Finding added that his client has never been charged and won't be charged in the region, "despite the passage of over three years since the underlying incident."
Lil Durk's attorney added:
“The government’s own exhibit reveals that the allegations pertaining to Mr. Banks are based primarily on information from a cooperating human source, ‘CHS 1,’ described in the affidavit as a paid FBI informant and former gang member with a criminal history.”
Durk's lawyer claimed that the government hadn't proved if the rapper was a danger to the public or a flight risk if he were released on bail. Additionally, the rapper offered a bail package of $4.5 million, including $3 million in personal cash. Durk also offered to place himself under house arrest and hire a 24/7 security guard to monitor his location, seeking pre-trial release.
While Judge Fitzgerald acknowledged the massive bail package proposed by Lil Durk, prosecutors said that the amount wasn't enough and that the rapper had used his wealth to encourage violence. The judge also addressed the fact that the prosecution hadn't presented compelling evidence against Durk, which necessitated his presence in jail while he awaited his trial.
Judge Fitzgerald said:
"While it's possible and plausible that the defendant pulled the strings, at some point, you're going to have to come up with some proof that he did. It might also be possible that there were some hotheaded people who wanted to impress him."
Lil Durk has been detained in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Detention Center and has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. The rapper's trial was initially scheduled to begin on January 7, 2025, and is now slated for October 14, 2025.