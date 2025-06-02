Lil Durk's team accuses key FBI informant of being a former gang member with a criminal history in bid to get out of jail

Lil Durk recently accused a key FBI informant of being an ex-gang member, as per an exclusive report by AllHipHop dated June 1, 2025. According to the outlet, the particular federal informant's claims would be quite important for the government's argument against Durk in his murder-for-hire trial.
His legal team claimed that the government had based its arguments mostly on the statements given by the aforementioned federal informant. According to the team, the individual further had a criminal background. Durk's defense attorney, Drew Findling, claimed that the government's allegations against the rapper were based on a case in Illinois where he was never charged.
Attorney Findling further spoke about the FBI informant in question and said:
"The government’s own exhibit reveals that the allegations pertaining to Mr. Banks are based primarily on information from a cooperating human source, 'CHS 1,' described in the affidavit as a paid FBI informant and former gang member with a criminal history."
The arguments from both ends surfaced since Lil Durk had been trying to be released on bond until his trial began. Findling claimed that the rapper was not a flight risk and even proposed a $4.5 million bond package. However, the prosecution believed it was insufficient for his release on bond.
Drew Findling argued that the government's accusations against Lil Durk were unrelated to the charges filed against him
As aforementioned, the two sides had been fighting over Lil Durk's release on bond until the start of his trial. As a part of the $4.5 million bond, Durk's team proposed $3 million in personal funds, $1 million from Alamo Records, $500,000 from a business partner, as well as $700,000 in equity from his mother's residence, as per AllHipHop
The bond package also involved some restrictions on the rapper. This included 24/7 monitoring of Durk by Arsec Group Security Services while he stayed confined to his house. AllHipHop reported that the package also included real-time alerts about him to law enforcement agencies.
The prosecution believed that this could not suffice since the rapper reportedly had records of using his wealth to incite violence. Meanwhile, they also highlighted a particular violation by Durk. The rapper reportedly had used an inmate's cellphone while behind bars. However, Findling believed this was a minor incident and did not deserve such a harsh punishment.
"While Mr. Banks’ phone infractions did violate BOP policy, they appear to involve personal family communications rather than criminal activity. Such violations commonly occur in prison facilities due to detainees’ desire to maintain family contact under restrictive communication limits," said the defense attorney.
For the unversed, the charges filed against Lil Durk included conspiracy, use of interstate facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in death, and using and possessing firearms, including a machine gun.
If convicted, Durk could face time behind bars. If his bond application gets rejected this time, Lil Durk will be in jail until his trial begins on October 14, 2025.