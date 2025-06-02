Lil Durk's team accuses key FBI informant of being a former gang member with a criminal history in bid to get out of jail

Lil Durk recently accused a key FBI informant of being an ex-gang member, as per an exclusive report by AllHipHop dated June 1, 2025. According to the outlet, the particular federal informant's claims would be quite important for the government's argument against Durk in his murder-for-hire trial.

Ad

His legal team claimed that the government had based its arguments mostly on the statements given by the aforementioned federal informant. According to the team, the individual further had a criminal background. Durk's defense attorney, Drew Findling, claimed that the government's allegations against the rapper were based on a case in Illinois where he was never charged.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Attorney Findling further spoke about the FBI informant in question and said:

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

"The government’s own exhibit reveals that the allegations pertaining to Mr. Banks are based primarily on information from a cooperating human source, 'CHS 1,' described in the affidavit as a paid FBI informant and former gang member with a criminal history."

The arguments from both ends surfaced since Lil Durk had been trying to be released on bond until his trial began. Findling claimed that the rapper was not a flight risk and even proposed a $4.5 million bond package. However, the prosecution believed it was insufficient for his release on bond.

Ad

Drew Findling argued that the government's accusations against Lil Durk were unrelated to the charges filed against him

Lil Durk, with trophy, for 'All My Life,' at the 66th Grammy Awards(Image via Getty)

As aforementioned, the two sides had been fighting over Lil Durk's release on bond until the start of his trial. As a part of the $4.5 million bond, Durk's team proposed $3 million in personal funds, $1 million from Alamo Records, $500,000 from a business partner, as well as $700,000 in equity from his mother's residence, as per AllHipHop

Ad

The bond package also involved some restrictions on the rapper. This included 24/7 monitoring of Durk by Arsec Group Security Services while he stayed confined to his house. AllHipHop reported that the package also included real-time alerts about him to law enforcement agencies.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The prosecution believed that this could not suffice since the rapper reportedly had records of using his wealth to incite violence. Meanwhile, they also highlighted a particular violation by Durk. The rapper reportedly had used an inmate's cellphone while behind bars. However, Findling believed this was a minor incident and did not deserve such a harsh punishment.

"While Mr. Banks’ phone infractions did violate BOP policy, they appear to involve personal family communications rather than criminal activity. Such violations commonly occur in prison facilities due to detainees’ desire to maintain family contact under restrictive communication limits," said the defense attorney.

Ad

For the unversed, the charges filed against Lil Durk included conspiracy, use of interstate facilities in a murder-for-hire resulting in death, and using and possessing firearms, including a machine gun.

If convicted, Durk could face time behind bars. If his bond application gets rejected this time, Lil Durk will be in jail until his trial begins on October 14, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More