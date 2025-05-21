Lil Durk offers nearly $3M worth of bail package in order to get out of jail on bond

On May 17, 2025, the Instagram page of MyMixtapez reported that rapper Lil Durk's third bail package is allegedly set for review on June 3, 2025, following a judge's approval for the hearing. As reported by NewsBreak, the rapper is offering $1 million in cash, $1 million from his record label, and $700,000 worth of real estate to secure a jail bond.

While the rapper has been arrested multiple times in the past, he was last arrested in October 2024 on murder-for-hire charges. He was one of the five members of the Chicago-based Only the Family (OTF) crew who were indicted as co-conspirators for the murder of Saviay'a Robinson.

For the unversed, Saviay'a Robinson was Quando Rondo's cousin, who died during an attempt on Rondo's life. As per an NBC 5 Chicago article dated October 25, 2024, the prosecution claimed that the attempt on Quando Rondo's life was a retaliation for King Von's fatal shooting in 2020.

According to Baller Alert's report dated May 15, 2025, Durk's lawyer, Christy O'Connor, submitted a formal request as a third attempt to secure Lil Durk's bail on May 14, 2025. The request was titled "Application for Review or Reconsideration of Order Setting Conditions of Release or Detention."

Prosecution opposes Lil Durk's legal team's motion to dismiss murder-for-hire charges

According to a report by AllHipHop dated May 19, 2025, Lil Durk's legal team filed a motion to dismiss the rapper's indictment on April 18, 2025, claiming that the prosecutors used Durk's lyrics improperly to exert influence on the grand jury. The lyrics Durk's legal team referred to were his verse on Babyface Ray's Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy.

The rapper's attorneys alleged that the verse in question was written and recorded in January 2022, marking its timeline 7 months before the shooting of Saviay'a Robinson in August 2022. Durk's attorneys also submitted statements from the track's producers to support their claim and accused the prosecution of presenting false evidence to violate due process.

Additionally, as per Baller Alert's May 11, 2025, report, the rapper's family also spoke about the government attempting to use Durk's music against him.

"Durk has always used music to tell stories, to express pain to heal, and yet those same lyrics are now being used against him. We refuse to stay silent as Black artists continue to be criminalized for their creativity. Rap is art," they stated.

On May 1, 2025, the prosecution revised the indictment and removed mention of Durk's release, keeping the core claims unchanged. Moreover, on May 19, 2025, the prosecution responded to Lil Durk's legal team's motion to dismiss the murder-for-hire charges, stating that the rapper was being prosecuted for his actions and not his lyrics.

"[Lil Durk] is not on trial for his lyrics or his music; he is on trial because he directed, orchestrated, and financed the brazen murder plot at issue in this case," US Attorney Bilal A. Essayli mentioned in the filing opposing the dismissal of charges.

Essayli continued on to mention that the motion failed to cite proper grounds.

"The motion fails to cite any legitimate basis to dismiss the indictment or unseal grand jury transcripts, particularly in this murder case where witnesses and their family members have already been threatened," he added.

The prosecution highlighted that the charges against Lil Durk didn't stem from artistic expression but rather from a calculated act of revenge for the killing of the rapper's close associate, King Von, in 2020.

As per Fader's May 9, 2025, report, Lil Durk was recently denied bail after the judge cited that the rapper violated prison rules by using another inmate's phone accounts to make outside calls.

