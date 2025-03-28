On Friday, March 28, Lil Durk released his ninth studio album, Deep Thoughts, from behind bars. The project features assistance from Lil Baby, Hunxho, Jhene Aiko, and Future.

Announcing the album in an Instagram post, Lil Durk wrote in the caption:

"I wasn't gon put this out but then I remember the streets need this. Not being outside with y'all when I drop is hard, but I know I will feel y'all love and energy through these walls."

He continued:

"Thank y'all for rocking with me through everything. I tell these stories so our voice is never lost. I'm coming home soon stronger than ever. Inshallah, the voice. Love, Durk"

In addition to Durk himself, his girlfriend, India Royale, also promoted the album's release on Instagram, urging fans to stream it while campaigning for his release and writing #freemyman. Meanwhile, 21 Savage reposted the artwork of Durk's latest album with the caption "Free You."

With 20 tracks, Deep Thoughts marks Durk's first release since his 2023 album, Almost Healed.

Lil Durk achieved the most RIAA certifications of any rapper in 2025

Less than a day before Lil Durk's latest project dropped from prison, the Broadway Girls rapper broke the record for the most RIAA certifications of any hip-hop artist in 2025. The organization made the announcement on social media on Thursday, March 27, alongside a list of all his certified albums and singles.

RIAA's tweet also shared that the Viral Moment rapper had secured his place on the list of the Top 50 Artists of All Time, with over 52.5 million units.

Two of Durk's albums - 7220 and Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 - are certified 2X Multi-Platinum, his Almost Healed is certified Platinum, and Love Songs 4 The Streets 2 is certified Gold.

According to Billboard, Lil Durk was arrested in October 2024 on federal murder-for-hire charges. Prosecutors allege that the 3 Headed Goat rapper was allegedly involved in the 2022 targeted shooting of his rival, Quando Rondo. While Rondo survived, his 24-year-old cousin, Saviay'a Robinson, was fatally shot.

As reported by Newsweek on November 7, 2024, the other men named in the suit alongside Durk include Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, Kavon London Grant, Asa Houston, and David Brian Lindsey.

Prosecutors claim that multiple members of Only the Family (OTF), the label founded by Lil Durk, orchestrated the October 24 shooting that killed Quando Rondo's cousin. The group allegedly used two vehicles, working in tandem to track Rondo and attempt to murder him at a gas station in LA.

Authorities further allege that the Backdoor rapper placed a monetary bond on Rondo's life. They also claim that hitmen linked to the shooting used credit cards linked to OTF to book one-way flights from Chicago to San Diego, as well as hotel rooms in California's Universal City.

Lil Durk is detained in Los Angeles' Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), awaiting his trial, scheduled for October 2025.

