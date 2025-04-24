"IS THAT NICKI" — Internet speculates as Maroon 5 tease a collaboration with a female artist

Maroon 5 recently took to Instagram on April 23, 2025, posting an image of a man and woman looking at the city from what appears to be a high-rise building. While the man in the picture looks like Adam Levine, the band hasn't revealed who the woman is, getting netizens to speculate if the band is teasing a collaboration with a female artist.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Internet users and fans of the band quickly took to X to express their opinions on Maroon 5 reportedly teasing their collab with a female artist, wherein an X user questioned if the woman in the photo was Nicki Minaj, tweeting:

"IS THAT NICKI"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It looks like beyonce but it also looks like several other artists" another X user commented

Some netizens speculated that the female artist in question was Tate McRae:

"Yall that’s Tate’s hair. tell me I’m not tripping" an internet user mentioned

"TATE MCRAE OR KYLIE MINOGUE WE UP" another internet user stated

"It’s Tate McRae" an X user said

Ad

The fans of the pop band kept filling Maroon 5's comment section with questions asking who the artist in the photo is, and also expressed excitement over the band's possible new release:

"who’s that gurlll ????" an X user questioned

"dont know who she is but drop the single! I love collabs" a netizen commented

Adam Levine reveals if Maroon 5 is planning to drop new music, thoughts on Benny Blanco, and more on The Tonight Show

Maroon 5's lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Adam Levine, confirmed rumors about the pop-rock band releasing new music soon during his appearance on The Tonight Show on April 7, 2025. The show's host, Jimmy Fallon, informed Levine about speculations surrounding the band dropping new music, to which Maroon 5's lead vocalist said:

Ad

"I am gonna confirm the rumors are true. The rumors are correct. There are details. I cannot divulge all the details. But the details are basically, roughly, there’s a single coming at the end of the month-ish."

Adam Levine continued:

"I’m really excited about it. An album is coming over the summer. Non-specifically around the summertime. And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish.”

Ad

Ad

The upcoming album will be Maroon 5's follow-up to their 2021 album Jordi, and if the band drops a single, it will be a follow-up to their 2023 track Middle Ground. Additionally, the pop-rock band's lead vocalist talked about working with Benny Blanco on the 2010 song Moves Like Jagger.

Speaking about the producer who is also Selena Gomez's fiancé, Adam Levine said:

“He’s fun, he’s hilarious. He (Benny Blanco) kind of convinced me to write music away from the band. Because I had only kept it in the band before, so we’d never had outside writers on any of that stuff.”

Ad

Levine added that he's gone back to writing and has been "shutting everybody out", further acknowledging Blanco's contribution to help him think outside of the band.

Maroon 5 has collaborated with multiple female artists in the past, including Cardi B for Girls Like You, Rihanna for If I Never See Your Face Again, SZA for What Lovers Do, as well as with Gwen Stefani for My Heart Is Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More