"IS THAT NICKI" — Internet speculates as Maroon 5 tease a collaboration with a female artist

Maroon 5 recently took to Instagram on April 23, 2025, posting an image of a man and woman looking at the city from what appears to be a high-rise building. While the man in the picture looks like Adam Levine, the band hasn't revealed who the woman is, getting netizens to speculate if the band is teasing a collaboration with a female artist.
Internet users and fans of the band quickly took to X to express their opinions on Maroon 5 reportedly teasing their collab with a female artist, wherein an X user questioned if the woman in the photo was Nicki Minaj, tweeting:
"IS THAT NICKI"
"It looks like beyonce but it also looks like several other artists" another X user commented
Some netizens speculated that the female artist in question was Tate McRae:
"Yall that’s Tate’s hair. tell me I’m not tripping" an internet user mentioned
"TATE MCRAE OR KYLIE MINOGUE WE UP" another internet user stated
"It’s Tate McRae" an X user said
The fans of the pop band kept filling Maroon 5's comment section with questions asking who the artist in the photo is, and also expressed excitement over the band's possible new release:
"who’s that gurlll ????" an X user questioned
"dont know who she is but drop the single! I love collabs" a netizen commented
"SOOOOOO EXCITED" another netizen remarked
Adam Levine reveals if Maroon 5 is planning to drop new music, thoughts on Benny Blanco, and more on The Tonight Show
Maroon 5's lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist, Adam Levine, confirmed rumors about the pop-rock band releasing new music soon during his appearance on The Tonight Show on April 7, 2025. The show's host, Jimmy Fallon, informed Levine about speculations surrounding the band dropping new music, to which Maroon 5's lead vocalist said:
"I am gonna confirm the rumors are true. The rumors are correct. There are details. I cannot divulge all the details. But the details are basically, roughly, there’s a single coming at the end of the month-ish."
Adam Levine continued:
"I’m really excited about it. An album is coming over the summer. Non-specifically around the summertime. And then, even more non-specifically, there is a tour coming in the fall-ish.”
The upcoming album will be Maroon 5's follow-up to their 2021 album Jordi, and if the band drops a single, it will be a follow-up to their 2023 track Middle Ground. Additionally, the pop-rock band's lead vocalist talked about working with Benny Blanco on the 2010 song Moves Like Jagger.
Speaking about the producer who is also Selena Gomez's fiancé, Adam Levine said:
“He’s fun, he’s hilarious. He (Benny Blanco) kind of convinced me to write music away from the band. Because I had only kept it in the band before, so we’d never had outside writers on any of that stuff.”
Levine added that he's gone back to writing and has been "shutting everybody out", further acknowledging Blanco's contribution to help him think outside of the band.
Maroon 5 has collaborated with multiple female artists in the past, including Cardi B for Girls Like You, Rihanna for If I Never See Your Face Again, SZA for What Lovers Do, as well as with Gwen Stefani for My Heart Is Open.