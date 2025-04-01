"It’s time for me to do s**t for my own self" — Cardi B weighs in on rolling out her own clothing and beauty lines

I Like It rapper Cardi B took to Instagram on April 1, 2025, to announce her collaboration with Revolve Group, curating beauty and clothing lines with the brand. The collaboration marks the rapper's first apparel and beauty brand as well as Revolve's foray into the beauty segment.

In an exclusive interview with WWD dated April 1, 2025, Cardi made her feelings known about the kind of brands she's aiming to build, especially for herself:

“I personally believe that I put a lot of people on a lot of trends. It’s not even about getting paid, but it’s not appreciated. I gotta do this for me because I don’t get thank yous. If I don’t have a good year, I don’t get, ‘How have you been?’ Nobody does that. It’s time for me to do sh*t for my own self, not for everybody else,” the rapper said.

Cardi also mentioned that people had been expecting her to come up with beauty and apparel verticals like an album. She said that when something is highly anticipated, people either want it to be the best or the worst so they can say "Haha you don’t know about sh*t bi*ch!"

Cardi added that people expect the best from both the beauty and fashion fields, so she'll have to "come in strong".

The Up rapper's latest fashion and beauty collaboration includes Revolve Group's co-founders and co-chief officers, Mike Karanikolas and Michael Mente, along with the brand's chief brand officer Raissa Gerona.

As per WWD, additional shareholders of the collab include Adam Drawas, Foster, Carter, and Jennifer Walker, who are the co-founders of Walker Drawas- a PR and brand marketing agency.

"I wanted to get into something I’m very passionate about"- Cardi B reveals more about her collab with Revolve Group

In her Instagram post announcing her latest ventures in collaboration with Revolve Group, Cardi B mentioned that her family goal, coming from a Caribbean background, is always to "OWN".

She added that her family believes in leaving the earth and children with something, just like her parents and grandparents worked hard for real ownership.

The rapper said that while she's grateful for a successful career, she knew in her mind that she wanted to leave her kids with more than a music catalogue and property after she passed away.

Cardi B mentioned that she wants to leave her kids with something they can carry for generations, something she built from the ground up, adding:

"I’m excited to announce my business ventures! I wanted to get into something I’m very passionate about and most importantly something that I know so much about. It has taken me years to perfect and tailor make it and here we are!"

Ending her post on a note of gratitude, Cardi B thanked her team and her partners for believing in her vision. The rapper recalled a time when she used to be focused on making else else proud and meeting their expectations. However, this new season, she was the only person she was focused on making proud.

In addition to the collab announcement, Cardi B revealed that the white blazer dress she sported in her WWD feature was a design from her fashion vertical. Additionally, she shared that her vision concerning her fashion brand was for people to invest in pieces that they love and seem sensible to them.

