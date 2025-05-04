"It was like anticlimactic for sure"- Bailey Zimmerman reveals getting nearly ghosted for 'Backup Plan' collaboration

American country singer Bailey Zimmerman recently opened up about almost getting ghosted by Luke Combs for their music collaboration. On Friday, May 2, 2025, the 25-year-old artist revealed how his latest track, Backup Plan, came to be in a conversation with The Bobby Bones Show.

Ad

The country singer revealed that he sent a text to Luke Combs saying that he would “crush” this collaboration, but he didn't receive a response for a month. Bailey Zimmerman also revisited the moment he got a reply text and added:

“It was like anticlimatic for sure.”

Bailey Zimmerman says his Backup Plan collaboration almost didn’t happen

After performing his new track, Backup Plan live with Luke Combs on stage at the 2025 Stagecoach country music festival in California on April 27, 2025, Bailey Zimmerman released the track for his fans on May 2, 2025.

Ad

Trending

Talking about the song, the singer revealed that he always had Combs in mind, but he was hesitant as the two hadn't met at the time, and he didn’t have the Hurricane singer's contact.

Ad

In his sit-down conversation with The Bobby Bones Show on May 2, 2025, Bailey Zimmerman revealed that the collaboration talk with Luke Combs only happened after the latter invited him to perform at a concert.

“I was still a little nervous to send it to him, so I kept listening to the song and listening to it, and then one day I was like, ‘Dude, I’m sending it.’”

Ad

In his interview, Zimmerman revealed that although he was anxious about not getting a response, he did have an insider telling him that Combs hasn't said no to the collaboration, and he's been listening to it “a lot”.

He then shared how his “full circle moment” happened, adding:

“He texts me back one day out of the blue, and he just said "This song rips i'm in." And it was like not it was like anticlimatic for sure... It was so like full circle moment”

Ad

Bailey Zimmerman’s text to Luke Combs

Notably, the 25-year-old artist also shared a post on the social media platform revealing the text and the attachment of the audio recording of the tune that he sent to Luke Combs. The text reads:

"I don't know what you got going on this year as far as music, but I've been wanting to send you this song for a while that I think me and you could crush... jam it and let me know what you think."

Ad

Ad

Although the Illinois native sent the message on January 20, according to the image, the 35-year-old singer responded to him on February 22.

Meanwhile, Zimmerman also released the official music video for Backup Plan, featuring Luke Combs. According to the former’s recent Instagram post, the video was shot during the duo’s 2025 Stagecoach Festival performance on April 27, 2025, at the T-Mobile Mane Stage in Indio, California.

Ad

Bailey Zimmerman, during The Bobby Bones Show, also talked about his life and the different careers he had growing up before getting into music. The singer revealed he had a few jobs, including working at his family’s car dealership, a job at the meat market, and building a pipeline in West Virginia after graduation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Afreen Shaikh Afreen Islam Shaikh is a Food and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's and Master’s degree in Management Studies, and is currently pursuing a Bachelor's program in Interior Design. Her love for television and world cinema, 90s artists, newspapers and magazines propelled her towards content writing.



Her work has been published in The Luxxemag, Mashable Middle East, and India Food Network. During her time at India Food Network, she hosted a program featuring restaurateur Riyaaz Amlani, alongside producing content on food, as she got privy to the multiple aspects of the industry beyond mere consumption.



Afreen strives to engage in ethical reporting, by employing contextual accuracy and relying on credible sources, while encouraging constructive feedback. When not working or studying, she enjoys reading, cooking, and watching Korean drama. Her favorite actor is the late Irrfan Khan, whom she admires for his acting prowess and humility. Know More