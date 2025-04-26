Stagecoach 2025: How to watch livestream, full lineup, and more to know

After the 2025 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival treated music lovers, the 2025 Stagecoach has arrived in the California desert. Taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, this festival is the annual celebration of country music, featuring the biggest country music stars taking over the stage from Friday, April 25, 2025, through Sunday, April 27, 2025.
Taking place the weekend immediately following the conclusion of the second weekend of Coachella, the music festival is also held at the same spot.
Notably, this year’s Stagecoach country music festival features an amazing line-up of artists, including The Backstreet Boys, Lana del Rey, Zach Bryan, Creed and Nelly, Jelly Roll, and more, along with DJ sets from the crowd-favorite Diplo, Paris Hilton, and Chromeo.
As the country music fest makes its return to the desert this year, fans who cannot catch performances from their favorite artists in person at the Empire Polo Club ground can stream Stagecoach 2025 online, from the comfort of their home, for free.
Where to watch the Stagecoach 2025 livestream?
Fans of the music festival can stream the performances online at Prime Video from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27, starting at 7 pm ET. The live stream performances from Stagecoach 2025 will include three of the largest stages at the country music event, including the Mane Stage, the Palomino Stage, and Diplo's HonkyTonk.
Notably, these Stagecoach music performances will also be streamable from Amazon Music’s Twitch channel from Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7 pm.
Stagecoach 2025 headliners
This year's Stagecoach 2025 country music festival will be headlined by Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs. Meanwhile, there will also be performances from country stars, including Carly Pearce, Dasha, Brothers Osborne, Nelly, Midland, Tigirlily Gold, Scotty McCreery, and more artists..
Full performance line-up
On Friday, April 25, the following performances were played
- Coral - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Noeline Hofmann - on the Palomino
- Abi Carter - on the Mane Stage
- Mae Estes - at the Toyota Music Den
- Moonlight - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Tigirlily Gold - on the Mane Stage
- Tanner Usrey - on the Palomino
- Carter Faith - at the Toyota Music Den
- Bryan Martin - on the Mane Stage
- Drake Milligan - on the Palomino
- John Morgan - at the Toyota Music Den
- Kermie J Rock - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- 9 Winchester - on the Mane Stage
- Nikki Lane - on the Palomino
- Moonlight - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Avery Anna - at the Toyota Music Den
- Tucker Wetmore - on the Mane Stage
- Sierra Ferrell - on the Palomino
- Paris Hilton - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Tigirlily Gold - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Dylan Scott - on the Mane Stage
- Whiskey Myers - on the Palomino
- Diplo - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Alana Springsteen - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Carly Pearce - on the Mane Stage
- Vavo - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Brothers Osborne - on the Mane Stage
- Chase Manhattan - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Lana Del Rey - on the Palomino
- Famous Dave - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Zach Bryan - on the Mane Stage
- T-Pain - on the Palomino
On Saturday, April 26, 2025
- Shaddix - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Tiera Kennedy - on the Mane Stage
- Kashus Culpepper - on the Palomino
- Lavish Life - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Lanie Gardner - at the Toyota Music Den
- Annie Bosko - on the Mane Stage
- Myles Kennedy - on the Palomino
- Colby Acuff - at the Toyota Music Den
- Louie Thesinger - on the Mane Stage
- Crystal Gayle - on the Palomino
- John Morgan - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Maddox Batson - at the Toyota Music Den
- 30Rack - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Dasha - on the Mane Stage
- Lavish Life - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Tommy James & The Shondells - on the Palomino
- The Castellows - at the Toyota Music Den
- Niko Moon - on the Mane Stage
- Dylan Gossett - on the Palomino
- Tiera Kennedy - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Shaboozey - on the Mane Stage
- Koe Wetzel - on the Palomino
- Chromeo (DJ set) - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- George Birge - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Ashley McBryde - on the Mane Stage
- Honky Tonkin' in Queens - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Nelly - on the Palomino
- Sturgill Simpson - on the Mane Stage
- Rick - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Jelly Roll - on the Mane Stage
- Creed - on the Palomino
On Sunday, April 27, 2025
- Lauren - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Abby Anderson - on the Mane Stage
- Waylon Wyatt - on the Palomino
- Chase Manhattan - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Blessing Offor - at the Toyota Music Den
- Alexandra Kay - on the Mane Stage
- Angel White - on the Palomino
- Anne Wilson - at the Toyota Music Den
- Austin Snell - on the Mane Stage
- The Bacon Brothers - on the Palomino
- Abby Anderson - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Vincent Mason - at the Toyota Music Den
- Kevin Bolt - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Chayce Beckham - on the Mane Stage
- Chase Manhattan - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Treaty Oak Revival - on the Palomino
- The Wilder Blue - at the Toyota Music Den
- Conner Smith - on the Mane Stage
- Tracy Lawrence - on the Palomino
- Vincent Mason - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Sidepiece - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Scotty McCreery - on the Mane Stage
- Goo Goo Dolls - on the Palomino
- Sofi Tukker - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Brent Cobb - at the Bud Light Backyard
- Flatland Cavalry - on the Mane Stage
- DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Sammy Hagar - on the Palomino
- Midland - on the Mane Stage
- Slim McGraw - at Diplo's HonkyTonk
- Luke Combs - on the Mane Stage
- Backstreet Boys - on the Palomino
Tickets for Stagecoach 2025
According to Yahoo Entertainment, the tickets for Stagecoach 2025 are sold out. However, there is also an option to sign up for a waitlist on their official site. Notably, fans can also get their hands on the tickets from reliable third-party sites like StubHub.