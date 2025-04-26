Stagecoach 2025: How to watch livestream, full lineup, and more to know

After the 2025 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival treated music lovers, the 2025 Stagecoach has arrived in the California desert. Taking place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, this festival is the annual celebration of country music, featuring the biggest country music stars taking over the stage from Friday, April 25, 2025, through Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Taking place the weekend immediately following the conclusion of the second weekend of Coachella, the music festival is also held at the same spot.

Notably, this year’s Stagecoach country music festival features an amazing line-up of artists, including The Backstreet Boys, Lana del Rey, Zach Bryan, Creed and Nelly, Jelly Roll, and more, along with DJ sets from the crowd-favorite Diplo, Paris Hilton, and Chromeo.

As the country music fest makes its return to the desert this year, fans who cannot catch performances from their favorite artists in person at the Empire Polo Club ground can stream Stagecoach 2025 online, from the comfort of their home, for free.

Where to watch the Stagecoach 2025 livestream?

Fans of the music festival can stream the performances online at Prime Video from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27, starting at 7 pm ET. The live stream performances from Stagecoach 2025 will include three of the largest stages at the country music event, including the Mane Stage, the Palomino Stage, and Diplo's HonkyTonk.

Notably, these Stagecoach music performances will also be streamable from Amazon Music’s Twitch channel from Friday, April 25, 2025, at 7 pm.

Stagecoach 2025 headliners

This year's Stagecoach 2025 country music festival will be headlined by Zach Bryan, Jelly Roll, and Luke Combs. Meanwhile, there will also be performances from country stars, including Carly Pearce, Dasha, Brothers Osborne, Nelly, Midland, Tigirlily Gold, Scotty McCreery, and more artists..

Full performance line-up

On Friday, April 25, the following performances were played

Coral - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Noeline Hofmann - on the Palomino

Abi Carter - on the Mane Stage

Mae Estes - at the Toyota Music Den

Moonlight - at the Bud Light Backyard

Tigirlily Gold - on the Mane Stage

Tanner Usrey - on the Palomino

Carter Faith - at the Toyota Music Den

Bryan Martin - on the Mane Stage

Drake Milligan - on the Palomino

John Morgan - at the Toyota Music Den

Kermie J Rock - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

9 Winchester - on the Mane Stage

Nikki Lane - on the Palomino

Moonlight - at the Bud Light Backyard

Avery Anna - at the Toyota Music Den

Tucker Wetmore - on the Mane Stage

Sierra Ferrell - on the Palomino

Paris Hilton - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Tigirlily Gold - at the Bud Light Backyard

Dylan Scott - on the Mane Stage

Whiskey Myers - on the Palomino

Diplo - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Alana Springsteen - at the Bud Light Backyard

Carly Pearce - on the Mane Stage

Vavo - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Brothers Osborne - on the Mane Stage

Chase Manhattan - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Lana Del Rey - on the Palomino

Famous Dave - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Zach Bryan - on the Mane Stage

T-Pain - on the Palomino

On Saturday, April 26, 2025

Shaddix - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Tiera Kennedy - on the Mane Stage

Kashus Culpepper - on the Palomino

Lavish Life - at the Bud Light Backyard

Lanie Gardner - at the Toyota Music Den

Annie Bosko - on the Mane Stage

Myles Kennedy - on the Palomino

Colby Acuff - at the Toyota Music Den

Louie Thesinger - on the Mane Stage

Crystal Gayle - on the Palomino

John Morgan - at the Bud Light Backyard

Maddox Batson - at the Toyota Music Den

30Rack - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Dasha - on the Mane Stage

Lavish Life - at the Bud Light Backyard

Tommy James & The Shondells - on the Palomino

The Castellows - at the Toyota Music Den

Niko Moon - on the Mane Stage

Dylan Gossett - on the Palomino

Tiera Kennedy - at the Bud Light Backyard

Shaboozey - on the Mane Stage

Koe Wetzel - on the Palomino

Chromeo (DJ set) - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

George Birge - at the Bud Light Backyard

Ashley McBryde - on the Mane Stage

Honky Tonkin' in Queens - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Nelly - on the Palomino

Sturgill Simpson - on the Mane Stage

Rick - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Jelly Roll - on the Mane Stage

Creed - on the Palomino

On Sunday, April 27, 2025

Lauren - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Abby Anderson - on the Mane Stage

Waylon Wyatt - on the Palomino

Chase Manhattan - at the Bud Light Backyard

Blessing Offor - at the Toyota Music Den

Alexandra Kay - on the Mane Stage

Angel White - on the Palomino

Anne Wilson - at the Toyota Music Den

Austin Snell - on the Mane Stage

The Bacon Brothers - on the Palomino

Abby Anderson - at the Bud Light Backyard

Vincent Mason - at the Toyota Music Den

Kevin Bolt - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Chayce Beckham - on the Mane Stage

Chase Manhattan - at the Bud Light Backyard

Treaty Oak Revival - on the Palomino

The Wilder Blue - at the Toyota Music Den

Conner Smith - on the Mane Stage

Tracy Lawrence - on the Palomino

Vincent Mason - at the Bud Light Backyard

Sidepiece - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Scotty McCreery - on the Mane Stage

Goo Goo Dolls - on the Palomino

Sofi Tukker - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Brent Cobb - at the Bud Light Backyard

Flatland Cavalry - on the Mane Stage

DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak) - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Sammy Hagar - on the Palomino

Midland - on the Mane Stage

Slim McGraw - at Diplo's HonkyTonk

Luke Combs - on the Mane Stage

Backstreet Boys - on the Palomino

Tickets for Stagecoach 2025

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the tickets for Stagecoach 2025 are sold out. However, there is also an option to sign up for a waitlist on their official site. Notably, fans can also get their hands on the tickets from reliable third-party sites like StubHub.

