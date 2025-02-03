A$AP Rocky and his partner, Rihanna, skipped the 2025 Grammys on February 2, 2025. However, the American rapper expressed his discontent over not winning the Best Music Video category for his track Tailor Swif. This category was dominated by Kendrick Lamar's music video for Not Like Us.

Taking to X to comment on this, A$AP Rocky tweeted:

"💔 maybe next time"

Once the rapper's tweet surfaced, netizens flocked to social media platforms to react. One X user tweeted:

"it’s 2025 bro he needs to hang it up"

"maybe he would've won it in 2021 when he actually f*cking recorded it lmaooo #stillmygoatregardless" an X user commented

"What video did he drop? He ain't even drop and album dawg," another X user mentioned.

"maybe next time he should drop the album," an internet user stated seemingly referring to Rocky's album Don't Be Dumb that was first schedued to release in August 2024.

"Come on… he was going against Kendrick. Stood no chance unfortunately," another internet user said.

Meanwhile, some netizens commented on A$AP Rocky's ongoing trial, wherein he is charged with two felony assault charges for a shooting incident with A$AP Relli that took place in 2021.

"Doesn't he have a case to worry about?" an X user tweeted.

"Drop the allegations so he can drop the album," a netizen commented.

"this man bouta be locked up but care about a grammy LMFAO," another netizen mentioned.

"You really don’t care about getting the police involved"— A$AP Rocky's lawyer contends Relli's accusations

A$AP Rocky's trial began on January 24, 2025, with Rihanna often seen in the court supporting him. During the hearing scheduled on January 31, 2025, Rocky's legal team challenged A$AP Relli, the accuser, who claimed he suffered a hand injury when Rocky fired a gun at him in 2021.

Defense attorney Joe Tacopina asked Relli about why he waited to fly across the country before seeking medical attention, given that the incident took place in Hollywood and Relli didn't seek medical attention until 2 days later in New York.

In response to Tacopina's question, Relli stated that he had his hand wrapped the night of the incident, adding that he didn't trust anyone in Los Angeles. Rocky's legal team then claimed that Relli sought medical attention only because a lawyer told him to do so, as he was seeking money from the rapper in another civil case.

While Relli initially denied this accusation, he later heard his previous testimony and conceded. Questioning the accuser about his intent, A$AP Rocky's attorney asked:

“You really don’t care about getting the police involved, your endgame was getting money from Rocky, correct?”

According to a report by AP News dated February 1, 2025, A$AP Relli appeared frustrated and angry throughout his testimony. He constantly questioned if the questions were relevant, had to be instructed by the judge to answer 'yes' or 'no,' and muttered to himself.

Additionally, after listening to 3 varied phone call recordings that the defense alleged were of him, Relli said two of them were fake and the third one didn't sound like him.

A$AP Rocky has pleaded not guilty to Relli's accusations, however, guilty convictions on both charges could result in a maximum sentence of 24 years for the rapper.

