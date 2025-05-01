"It’s just the homies planning things out" — TDE's Punch refutes rumors that Kendrick Lamar and SZA's tour was an "orchestrated attack"

Top Dawg Entertainment's Terrence 'Punch' Henderson took to X on April 30, 2025, to contend a theory concerning SZA and Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour. In his tweet, Punch wrote:

"I just read that this tour was an “orchestrated attack by the music industry," LOL. What? Yall gotta let these theories go champ. It’s just the homies planning things out."

While there is no specific reference to the rumors in question or where they originated, Punch's tweet and the response beneath it suggest that the "orchestrated attack" reportedly occurred on Kendrick Lamar's rival, Drake. Netizens believe that the Grand National Tour, which followed Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance and Grammy wins, has solidified his hold in the music industry.

Meanwhile, SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, and Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour has been successful. According to HipHopDX's report dated April 25, 2025, the tour's first night in Minneapolis broke Eminem's previous record of the highest-grossing rap concert, dating back to his concert in Australia in 2019.

According to Touring Data, the first night of the Grand National Tour grossed over $9.1 million from over 47,000 fans at an average ticket price of $192.70. Additionally, SZA and Lamar's Super Bowl halftime performance also made headlines, given that the duo sang their hit tracks All The Stars from Black Panther and Luther from GNX.

Rowe ensured she expressed her gratitude toward Kendrick Lamar after the Super Bowl via an Instagram post wherein she wrote:

"THANK YOU @kendricklamar for consistently putting the world on your back . At all times . Thank you for lifting me up . Thank you for encouraging me and being so willing to bend to whatever I may need . Thank you to your incredible team and mine! You’re a prophet."

"She’s her own toughest critic': TDE's Punch commented on working with SZA before stepping down from management responsibilities

Terrence 'Punch' Henderson had managed SZA since she signed with Top Dawg Entertainment in 2013. Their professional relationship lasted 12 years before Punch stepped down from his management responsibilities in 2024.

During an interview with Variety in December 2023, Punch talked about working with the Kill Bill singer, stating:

“I don’t think she’ll ever feel 100 percent confident in the songs. She’s her own toughest critic. So my job is to come in and reaffirm that this record is amazing and this is why.”

The singer's former manager also commented on how fans get upset at him over SZA's music release delays. In 2020, approximately 4 years after Rowe's album Ctrl, the singer asked curious fans to directly question Punch over her next album's delayed release. Reflecting on the same, Punch told Variety:

“I understand that people need a fall guy, a bad guy. So I prefer that to be me than the artist. I don’t need her focusing on that while she’s making these records. I’ll take that.”

The news of Punch stepping down from his managerial duties at TDE broke out after the release of SZA's album SOS Deluxe: LANA. As per Rolling Stone's report dated December 2024, Rowe commented on an Instagram post from a fan account sharing news of Punch and her split.

The singer said she wished the best for Punch and loved him deeply, asking fans not to attack or be cruel to him on her behalf.

